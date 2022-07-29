Chase Young Won't Play for Commanders in Week 1, Rivera Says

www.usnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian Holman
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Related
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick
After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Things getting a little too chippy up in Atlanta?
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jordan Stout Hits Ground Running for Ravens
Jordan Stout is meeting every expectation for the Ravens. The rookie punter from Penn State had big shoes to fill succeeding Sam Koch but he's done a solid job.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Here's Why CB Patrick Surtain II's Coaches are Raving About him
Patrick Surtain II is generating some serious buzz at Broncos Camp.
Steelers Swap Tyree Johnson for Third Notre Dame WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers make a move with their 90th roster spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers Roster Projection: New Faces Win Jobs at RB, WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several key position battles happening at training camp.
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver is Flashing Early in Training Camp
According to Buccaneers' head coach, Todd Bowles, wide receiver Russell Gage has stood out amongst the team's wide receiver group.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for July 31, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
49ers sign WR Deebo Samuel to a massive three year extension. Buccaneers activated CB Don Gardner from the PUP list. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Commanders trying to salvage Curtis Samuel signing
Since the arrival of head coach Ron Rivera, Washington has made a habit of signing former Carolina Panthers players. Rivera, who coached Carolina from 2011-2019, has brought in plenty of Panthers players, therefore, creating the running joke of the “Washington Panthers.” Some players have worked out well for Washington. However, former Panthers’ wide receiver, Curtis Samuel, has been a heavily criticized signing for the Commanders.
Jags’ QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Etienne to Sit Hall of Fame Game
Jacksonville’s young offensive duo will spend Thursday’s preseason opener on the sidelines.
Browns Activate Jack Conklin, Sign a Wide Receiver
Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin is back for the Browns, who signed a wideout as well.
Cowboys Camp Week 1 DBs Review: Malik Hooker 'Chance to Dominate'
There are a handful of DBs who in this first week of training camp here in Oxnard showed up in a big way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Former Clemson Stars Won't Suit Up for Thursday's NFL Hall of Fame Game
Former quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, who both play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, are sitting out of the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jags head coach Doug Pederson.
ESPN
San Francisco 49ers consider offensive options for newly signed Deebo Samuel, 'a special player'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel signed his lucrative three-year contract extension Monday, bringing an end to the question of whether he will remain with the team for the foreseeable future. But Samuel's new deal also brought about plenty of other questions regarding his future, the...
Five-star guard wants to visit Blue Devils, Tar Heels
Last week, 2025 shooting guard Isiah Harwell told Andrew Slater of Pro Insight that he is hearing from the Duke basketball coaches in addition to their UNC basketball counterparts and Gonzaga. Also, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 10 on the 2025 ESPN 25 and recently ...
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers star runner didn’t finish the opening practice of the week.
Comments / 0