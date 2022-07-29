Manfred to Senators: Antitrust Exemption Stops City Switches

www.usnews.com
All Eyes on Ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in Senate Primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback on Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a...
Twins Land Orioles Closer Jorge López in Deadline-Day Deal
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring All-Star closer Jorge López in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for four pitching prospects. The 29-year-old López is in the middle of a breakout season, with a sparkling 1.68 ERA and...
Red Sox reportedly trade for Eric Hosmer
The Padres will "almost certainly" pay a "vast majority of remaining financial obligation to Hosmer." The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres, according to multiple reports. Hosmer, 32, is in his 12th season in Major League Baseball. Through 1,644 career games, he’s hit .277 with...
Trump Looms Large as Voters in Five States Choose Candidates for Congress, Governor
(Reuters) - Donald Trump's ongoing effort to play Republican kingmaker faces fresh tests on Tuesday as voters in five states choose candidates in high-profile races for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices ahead of November's midterm elections. In Arizona and Michigan, candidates who have embraced the former president's false claims...
Races to Watch in Arizona’s Aug. 2 Primary
Arizona’s primary on Aug. 2 offers one of the longest lists of competitive contests of any state on the 2022 primary calendar. Voters will determine which of several conservative Republicans will take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, while both Democrats and Republicans will hold hotly contested, intra-party contests to determine their nominees for governor and secretary of state. In many cases, the ideological distance between the potential nominees is enormous.
