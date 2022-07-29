BREAKING: The UN Issues Injunction Preventing Government Turning Off Archie Battersbee's Life Support

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court says it has received an appeal from the family of a brain-damaged 12-year-old boy whose life support treatment had been due to end on Tuesday. The parents of Archie Battersbee want Supreme Court justices to block a lower court’s ruling that the Royal London Hospital can turn off the boy’s ventilator and stop other interventions that are keeping him alive. The Supreme Court said it would consider whether to hear the full appeal. It said it was “aware of the urgency of this matter.” Archie’s treatment had been due to end at noon on Tuesday, but the hospital is expected to await the decision of the Supreme Court. Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.

