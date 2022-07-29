BREAKING: The UN Issues Injunction Preventing Government Turning Off Archie Battersbee's Life Support

www.tyla.com
Archie Battersbee’s parents wait for ruling after Court of Appeal hearing
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago are waiting for a ruling on the latest round of a life-support treatment fight. Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday finished hearing arguments...
Mother of boy at centre of treatment fight urges judge to let him die naturally
The mother of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight after suffering a “devastating” brain injury three months ago has urged a High Court judge to let him die a natural death.Doctors treating Archie Battersbee say continued treatment is not in his best interests and should end.But on Monday Hollie Dance told Mr Justice Hayden that her son would want treatment to continue.Miss Dance, who lives in Southend, Essex, told the judge that Archie was a “fighter by nature” and said she was “his voice”.Mr Justice Hayden is overseeing the latest in a series of hearings, in...
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
Archie Battersbee’s father spends night in hospital after being taken ill
The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight has spent a night in hospital after being taken ill shortly before Court of Appeal judges ruled that the youngster could be disconnected from a ventilator, a family spokeswoman says. Appeal judges were told on Monday...
Driver fights battle over parking fines at mother’s house
Case comes as government withdraws code aimed at giving better protection to motorists
Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims
Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately.Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.An estimated 2,400 people died after being infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.There are also 2,007 core participants in the inquiry who are infected or affected,...
Last-minute hearing over Archie Battersbee treatment as life support set to end today
A last-minute hearing is to be held over whether Archie Battersbee’s life-support treatment just hours before it was due to be withdrawn. The 12-year-old, who has brain damage, has been at the centre of a legal battle which has resulted in doctors being given permission to stop treatment.The boy’s mother, Hollie Dance, said she has been “very anxious” all weekend as the family await the latest decision on Monday.The Court of Appeal granted a virtual hearing on Monday after the government asked it to “urgently consider” a request from the United Nations to continue his treatment so it could...
Ex-health secretaries call for urgent blood scandal pay-outs
Three former health secretaries have called on the government to urgently pay compensation to victims of the contaminated blood scandal. The chairman of the public inquiry into the scandal, Sir Brian Langstaff,. that each victim should receive a provisional sum of £100,000. One woman who developed hepatitis C from...
Mums Who Stole Thousands Worth From Boots Spared Jail After ‘Cost Of Living Crisis’ Defence
Two single mothers have claimed the cost of living crisis as their defence after being caught shoplifting goods worth £2,250 from Boots. The pair were spared jail after being sentenced at Sefton magistrates court in Liverpool, after saying they sold the stolen items on the black market to help get them through the cost of living crisis.
Saundersfoot grandmother's eviction by church 'immoral', says family
An 85-year-old grandmother is facing eviction from her home of 27 years by the Presbyterian Church of Wales. Ann Allsop has rented the property from the church in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, since 1995. But she has been left "in tears, frustrated and angry" after being served with a "no fault" eviction...
Family loses Supreme Court bid to extend boy's life support
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court says it has received an appeal from the family of a brain-damaged 12-year-old boy whose life support treatment had been due to end on Tuesday. The parents of Archie Battersbee want Supreme Court justices to block a lower court’s ruling that the Royal London Hospital can turn off the boy’s ventilator and stop other interventions that are keeping him alive. The Supreme Court said it would consider whether to hear the full appeal. It said it was “aware of the urgency of this matter.” Archie’s treatment had been due to end at noon on Tuesday, but the hospital is expected to await the decision of the Supreme Court. Archie was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.
Greggs: Police concern over planned 24-hour Leicester Square store
The Met Police has raised concerns about an increase in crime and disorder if the newly opened Greggs in London's Leicester Square is allowed to stay open throughout the night. Plans have been submitted to keep the flagship bakery open 24-hours a day. The bakery chain has offered to use...
Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
Domestic Violence Survivors Say Cost Of Living Crisis Has Made It Harder To Leave Abusers
Nearly three quarters of domestic abuse survivors say the cost of living crisis has prevented them from leaving or made it harder to leave their abuser. The current financial climate has seen the cost of utility bills, fuel and even basic food items like butter rising to extortionate levels, and studies now suggest that it can even have a knock-on effect on domestic abuse victims.
Home Office contractor gives children hotel food containing worms
Family accommodated in a Midlands hotel were sick after eating meal provided by Serco
Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
Families Can Get £150 School Uniform Grant
Although children have only just started enjoying their summer holidays, for many parents across the UK, their attention has shifted to finding the money to buy school uniforms before September. With the cost of living crisis causing the bills, food and fuel to increase for families across the UK, many...
