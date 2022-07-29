Cache of weapons, Nazi memorabilia found after Warren man points laser at man’s chest, fires shots

www.clickondetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old escapes Eastpointe police while being loaded into prisoner transport van, officials say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An 18-year-old escaped from Eastpointe police overnight while being loaded into a prisoner transport van, officials said. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being held on bond for domestic violence and fleeing/eluding charges, according to authorities. At 10:22 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1), Moore was being loaded into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit. Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street. Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man trying to ‘track down his wife’ arrested going 131 mph in Mustang, police say
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said they arrested an Eastpointe man who was trying to “track down his wife” because he was driving his Mustang 131 mph on the highway. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on patrol overnight when they saw a Ford Mustang going 131 mph on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, which is in the area of the Madison Heights-Warren border.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police chief speaks out after 24 non-fatal shootings, 7 homicides in Detroit this weekend
DETROIT – Over the weekend Detroit experienced 24 non-fatal shootings and seven homicides. Detroit Police Chief James White held a press conference Monday afternoon and is calling for acting. The chief stated that the city can’t arrest their way out of this problem. “The levels of crime we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2nd person dies after 8 shot during dispute over blocked driveway at Detroit party
DETROIT – A second person has died after eight people were shot in Detroit early Sunday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near Coyle Street and Plymouth Road on Detroit’s west side. Police said there was an argument about someone blocking a driveway during a party and a neighbor opened fire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Two teen girls injured in shooting on Detroit’s West Side
Two teenage girls were shot on Detroit’s West Side at home off Penrod Street and Joy Road, police say. According to police, four men inside a silver SUV pulled up to a group of people outside and fired shots. The two victims were taken to the hospital. One girl...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Autumn Allen was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday (July 31) in the 18900 block of Prest Street in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, she did...
ClickOnDetroit.com
70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Domestic violence survivor’s dream put on hold as thieves create unnecessary obstacles
DETROIT – A survivor of domestic violence invested thousands of dollars in creating a safe space for families. Recently thieves ransacked the property and continuously stole from the home. Recently $30,000 worth of newly installed windows have been stolen. The property owner, Cheetara Heath, claims that her property is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s west side
One man is dead and another is in critical condition at a hospital after a shooting in Detroit. It happened around 1 p.m. on Wisconsin Street near Wyoming and Grand River Avenue on the city’s west side. Three persons of interest are detained for questioning and no arrests have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported that eight people were shot early Sunday morning. According to the tweet, one person has died. Officials say that three out of the eight victims were transported to the hospital and were in surgery Sunday morning. The shooting took place in the Plymouth...
ClickOnDetroit.com
SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning
DETROIT – An SUV lost control and crashed into a Detroit apartment early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into Midpoint Apartments on Detroit’s west side near Six Mile and Greenfield Roads around 2 a.m. “There was a lady and a man in the car. They were both lying...
