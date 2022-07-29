43-year-old man charged in Escambia County with sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

utv44.com
Police: Bay Minette woman shot in family dispute, suspect turns himself in
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, on July 30 2022, the Bay Minette Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred on South Street in Bay Minette. An adult female was injured by gunfire and suffered a minor injury to her arm. According to witnesses, the...
Preliminary hearing held for Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hezekiah Belfon, suspect in October 2021 shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Mobile Police Detective John Scroggins testified that, according to surveillance video, Hezekiah Belfon, Jai Scott and a juvenile male were walking down a ramp toward the exit of Ladd-Peebles Stadium. He says a group of around 20 people came rushing after the trio. That’s when he says Belfon turned around and fired four shots into the crowd. Five people were injured. Belfon’s defense attorney claims his client was justified in protecting himself.
12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault. Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.
Police: Two hospitalized after wrong-way driver collision on I-165 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of a traffic accident at southbound I-165 between Bay Bridge Road and Water Street. When units arrived on the scene, they located two vehicles involved in a...
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
Escambia Sheriff: 11-year-old kidnapping didn't happen; Suspect detained in Texas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office now says an 11-year-old girl was not kidnapped overnight in Escambia County. Channel 3 reported Thursday morning on the alleged kidnapping of 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis. Sheriff Chip Simmons said authorities believed she may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz. Around 3 p.m., the...
Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted. The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man. According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.
Local officials arrest, charge Louisiana resident following a vehicle pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrest 51-year-old Hilma Ziyad, of Louisiana, following a vehicle pursuit. On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Victoria Police Department K9 Officer observed a gray Ford Fusion traveling northbound near the 3200 block of US Highway 59 S. The vehicle matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle in Jim Hogg County, Texas earlier that day.
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police arrest a man for an incident involving a weapon. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, police responded to a call at the 300 block of Lugo Avenue. Once officers got there a woman who was an alleged victim of domestic assault said...
UPDATE: 11-year-old Escambia County kidnapping victim safely located
UPDATE - 3 P.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office says kidnapping victim 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis has been safely located. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced the update at 3 p.m. Thursday. No further details have been released, including where she was located. Deputies have also not released...
ARREST FOLLOWING NARCOTICS SEARCH WARRANT
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Edge Avenue in Niceville. 48-year old James Carnley was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section found Carnley to be in possession of over 30-grams of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Narcotics paraphernalia.
CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business. The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m. There was a shooting...
Gulf Shores PD seeking state-of-the-art drone for law enforcement, search and rescue
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores first responders are hoping to add a brand-new life saving tool to their arsenal: state-of-the-art drones. The Gulf Shores Police Department already has a drone, but it is seeking a major upgrade, built specifically for first responders that has an infrared camera, and the ability to fly anytime for longer periods of time.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office warning of phony deputy call scam
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around. According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing […]
