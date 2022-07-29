Watch: “Near Death experience” Daniel Castano smacked in the head by scary ‘104mph’ comebacker

Willson Contreras has been overshadowed a bit on the trade market, but a top NL team could be trying to bring him into the fold. The San Diego Padres have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about a Contreras trade, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Padres are also in on Juan Soto, but it is not clear if Contreras is an alternative or if the team is trying to add both players.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO