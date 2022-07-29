www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Opinion: Newsom Unlikely to Prevail in 57-Year Effort to Pump Delta Water South
Will the fifth time be the charm for California’s decades-long effort to replumb the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta so that more Northern California water can be transported to Southern California?. Don’t count on it. Last week, the state Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental impact report on...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cannabis, hemp firm Sonoma Lab Works picks new president
Antonio Frazier has joined Sonoma Lab Works as its new president, the Santa Rosa-based cannabis and hemp testing company announced. “Antonio brings a skill set that is almost unparalleled in today's cannabis testing market,” said Sonoma Lab Works CEO Darius Anderson. “With his extensive connections in the industry and his acumen for cannabis science and consumer safety, we believe that Antonio will help Sonoma Lab Works continue our position as the premier cannabis testing lab in California.”
International Business Times
Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
SFGate
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
5 affordable weekend getaways in California
There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County vintner, his business and DA’s Office reach $925,000 environmental damage settlement
A Sonoma County wine executive and his business have reached a $925,000 settlement with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office following an environmental complaint that accused them of causing significant damage to streams and wetlands while constructing a vineyard in 2018 near Cloverdale, county District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Friday.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US
According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area entrepreneur envisions new purposes for land, ways to save planet
James Levine is a civil engineer. He’s also an entrepreneur, environmental consultant, a developer and someone who figures out how to solve multiple problems simultaneously in a way that he hopes benefits all. One day while he was looking out at the bay from his Emeryville office, Levine was...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
See who attended Impact Sonoma Conference on business crisis PR
On July 26, the North Bay Business Journal hosted its Impact Sonoma Conference at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa. This year, the focus of the conference was “Is Your Business Prepared for a PR Crisis?” Scroll through the photo gallery to get a taste of the event.
