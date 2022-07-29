ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes

YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cannabis, hemp firm Sonoma Lab Works picks new president

Antonio Frazier has joined Sonoma Lab Works as its new president, the Santa Rosa-based cannabis and hemp testing company announced. “Antonio brings a skill set that is almost unparalleled in today's cannabis testing market,” said Sonoma Lab Works CEO Darius Anderson. “With his extensive connections in the industry and his acumen for cannabis science and consumer safety, we believe that Antonio will help Sonoma Lab Works continue our position as the premier cannabis testing lab in California.”
#Water Year#Water Security#La Ni A#Western#Noaa#Climate Prediction Center#American#U S Drought Monitor
International Business Times

Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate

The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
SFGate

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in California

There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
OAKLAND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County vintner, his business and DA’s Office reach $925,000 environmental damage settlement

A Sonoma County wine executive and his business have reached a $925,000 settlement with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office following an environmental complaint that accused them of causing significant damage to streams and wetlands while constructing a vineyard in 2018 near Cloverdale, county District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Friday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

See who attended Impact Sonoma Conference on business crisis PR

On July 26, the North Bay Business Journal hosted its Impact Sonoma Conference at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa. This year, the focus of the conference was “Is Your Business Prepared for a PR Crisis?” Scroll through the photo gallery to get a taste of the event.

