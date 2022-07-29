ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
wglt.org

Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey struggles to unite his party

One month after staging a primary upset, Republican Darren Bailey is laboring to reel in supporters of a top Republican primary rival and has yet to log a six- or seven-figure campaign contribution in his fall fight against billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker. Compounding Bailey’s struggles, hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin,...
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
newschannel20.com

Illinois receives $760 million settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
WSPY NEWS

State Senator says tax cuts to fight inflation should be permanent

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says tax cuts to groceries and gas in Illinois to fight inflation ought to the permanent. Rezin says that Republicans want to get that done. Democratic lawmakers did pass a temporary tax cut on groceries and gas. Republicans have called it an election gimmick.
The Crusader Newspaper

$1.28 billion jackpot won in Illinois

An Illinois Lottery Player Has Struck It Rich With Mega Millions. An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday, July 29th, night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines. This is the largest lottery prize every won in...
wmay.com

Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois

The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
wjbc.com

State Rep. Lisa Hernandez steps in as leader of Illinois Democrats

SPRINGFIELD – A new leader is in place for Illinois Democrats. State Rep. Lisa Hernandez (D-Cicero) succeeds U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson), as some in the party – including Gov. JB Pritzker – said Kelly’s fund-raising abilities have been hampered by her status as a federal officeholder.
capitolwolf.com

Optimism from state Dems

One of the elder statesmen of Illinois politics is optimistic about Democrats’ prospects, despite the continued presence of former President Donald Trump. Former Congressman, onetime Democratic gubernatorial nominee, and former Southern Illinois University president Glenn Poshard says Illinois Democrats can withstand a red wave. “I think we’ve got to...
northernpublicradio.org

Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois

Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
wsiu.org

Illinois COVID infections continue to rise

The number of new COVID infections in Illinois continued to creep up this week - with more than 35,000 new cases recorded since last week. Through the month of July, Illinois' number of new cases grew each week - at 27,500 on July 8th to this week. Health officials say the actual total is likely higher - with many people testing positive using home tests, and not reporting to local agencies.
WIFR

97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
