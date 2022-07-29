capitolwolf.com
WAND TV
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022
Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
wglt.org
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey struggles to unite his party
One month after staging a primary upset, Republican Darren Bailey is laboring to reel in supporters of a top Republican primary rival and has yet to log a six- or seven-figure campaign contribution in his fall fight against billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker. Compounding Bailey’s struggles, hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin,...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
wmay.com
Illinois Establishes Process For Distributing Huge Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
The state of Illinois has set up a process for determining how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars it expects to receive from a multi-state lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Illinois is in line to collect $760 million over the next 18 years as its share of the...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
newschannel20.com
Illinois receives $760 million settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
WSPY NEWS
State Senator says tax cuts to fight inflation should be permanent
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says tax cuts to groceries and gas in Illinois to fight inflation ought to the permanent. Rezin says that Republicans want to get that done. Democratic lawmakers did pass a temporary tax cut on groceries and gas. Republicans have called it an election gimmick.
$1.28 billion jackpot won in Illinois
An Illinois Lottery Player Has Struck It Rich With Mega Millions. An Illinois Lottery player has won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday, July 29th, night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines. This is the largest lottery prize every won in...
wmay.com
Hernandez Chosen As New Head Of Democratic Party Of Illinois
The Democratic Party of Illinois has a new leader. Party officials chose state Representative Lisa Hernandez to become the new chair of DPI during a meeting Saturday in Springfield. Hernandez had the backing of Governor JB Pritzker, who wanted to replace outgoing chair Robin Kelly because her position as a U.S. congresswoman limited her ability to fundraise for state candidates.
wjbc.com
State Rep. Lisa Hernandez steps in as leader of Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD – A new leader is in place for Illinois Democrats. State Rep. Lisa Hernandez (D-Cicero) succeeds U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Matteson), as some in the party – including Gov. JB Pritzker – said Kelly’s fund-raising abilities have been hampered by her status as a federal officeholder.
capitolwolf.com
Optimism from state Dems
One of the elder statesmen of Illinois politics is optimistic about Democrats’ prospects, despite the continued presence of former President Donald Trump. Former Congressman, onetime Democratic gubernatorial nominee, and former Southern Illinois University president Glenn Poshard says Illinois Democrats can withstand a red wave. “I think we’ve got to...
northernpublicradio.org
Many factors are driving up the price of farmland in central Illinois
Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
wsiu.org
Illinois COVID infections continue to rise
The number of new COVID infections in Illinois continued to creep up this week - with more than 35,000 new cases recorded since last week. Through the month of July, Illinois' number of new cases grew each week - at 27,500 on July 8th to this week. Health officials say the actual total is likely higher - with many people testing positive using home tests, and not reporting to local agencies.
WIFR
97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
