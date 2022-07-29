Even as pedestrian deaths rise in Charleston area, sidewalks remain low priority

www.postandcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. James
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Now that SC has ID'd its most pedestrian-unfriendly streets, it's time to act
Anyone following national and state statistics about injurious and fatal crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians knows that South Carolina has a lot of catching up to do compared with the rest of the nation to make its streets safer for all — and that we have made relatively little progress during the past 10 years. That lack of progress was shown yet again by Sunday's Post and Courier story about the dangerous lack of sidewalks across the Charleston area.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
BENNETT, Nathan Jr., 85, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BRYAN, Peggy Lavern, 73, of North Charleston died July 26. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GRANT, Jacquelyn E., 61, of James Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JENKINS, Joseph, 92,...
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant realtor joins Carolina One
One new realtor from Mount Pleasant recently joined Carolina One Real Estate. A licensed Realtor for more than twenty years in New York, Connecticut and South Carolina, Kai Audett is the most recent experienced real estate agent to affiliate with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Coleman Blvd. office. Audett’s real estate credentials include many years of renovation, building and construction, finance and investment strategies. Audett extensively uses market trends and demographics to find the right home for buyers and the most effective marketing opportunities for sellers. Audett has earned numerous professional real estate designations and maintains membership in professional associations nationally (NAR) and in both Connecticut and South Carolina. Members of the Charleston Ocean Racing Association, Kai and her husband are avid Lowcountry sailors. They are the proud parents of five grown children and the owners of a chocolate labradoodle named Kodiak and a goldendoodle named Lily. Audett enjoys cooking and entertaining with friends, painting, traveling, reading, cycling and hiking. Reach her at kai.audett@carolinaone.com or (845) 261-3655.
The Post and Courier
Business correction
The On Business column in today's Business section requires two clarifications. Key Square Capital's 2022 financial performance should have cited Bloomberg as the source. Also, Scott Bessent's family is one of the largest owners of farmland in North Dakota. Our twice-weekly newsletter features all the business stories shaping Charleston and...
The Post and Courier
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
Candle causes fire that displaced 4 in South Carolina apartment blaze
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Officials have declared that an unattended candle caused an apartment fire Saturday night in North Charleston. According to the North Charleston Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire just before 10 p.m. on Cumberland Way. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from […]
Some sound alarm after Goose Creek fire captains terminated
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina, Roger Odachowski, is expressing concerns after some Goose Creek firefighters were recently terminated at a time when the city’s fire department is facing nearly 20 vacancies. Odachowski said all of the city’s fire captains were recently demoted to lieutenant; however, their […]
The Post and Courier
School starts soon, will the busing get better in Berkeley County?
Administrators and teachers have already begun to get the ball the rolling on the 2022-23 school year. Students will be returning to class Aug. 15. Several of the them will arrive by bus. Last year was not a bright spot for district transportation. Students arrived late, some were not aware...
Deadly motorcycle crash in South Carolina not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52. SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened. The crash was discovered on July 31. […]
The Post and Courier
Changes to Long Point Road interchange aim to solve traffic woes
The Mount Pleasant morning commute doesn’t have the best reputation, especially for drivers on I-526. It’s not uncommon to be sandwiched between trucks that are headed to the Ports Authority, or between impatient commuters trying to make it to work on time. Improvements to the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor are slated for the future, but the Long Point Road Interchange improvements will come a bit sooner.
Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
The Post and Courier
Work is coming along on new park in Goose Creek
Construction on the Central Creek Park site at 101 Old Moncks Corner Road began in April and there are noticeable changes to the land. New paved paths, playground equipment and the frames of large structures are sprouting from the excavated land that once was home to Goose Creek’s Casey Recreation Center, which has since been torn down.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
abcnews4.com
Grandmother, grandson identified as victims of 7-vehicle wreck in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of the deceased in a seven-vehicle crash in North Charleston. On Saturday afternoon, the coroner's office said 62-year-old Debora Page and 4-year-old Jo’siah Fragier died in the Rivers Avenue wreck around 8:30 a.m. the previous day.
live5news.com
Mother’s Milk Bank of SC receiving twice the amount of donor milk than usual
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Morgan Griffin, of North Charleston, started to feel the impacts of the formula shortage in mid-February. “I went to go get more and I had to go to six different stores,” Griffin said. Since then, it’s been a constant cycle of checking the Formula Finders Facebook...
Electrical issue led to house fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials say an electrical problem led to a house fire in Colleton County on Sunday afternoon. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a home off Mount Carmel Road after the homeowner discovered smoke coming from the roof. Light smoke was seen coming from a doublewide mobile home […]
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
