“It’s impossible not to talk about me one day”- Cristiano Ronaldo’s hits back at media houses spreading misinformation and rumors regarding his transfer news

The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Man Utd unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics after snubbing Erik ten Hag team-talk and quitting friendly early
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been accused of setting a bad example after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano. Erik ten Hag has been demanding togetherness in his Manchester United squad ahead of the new season. But after a sideline tiff with the new boss,...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
'You Have To Get Rid' - Louis Saha Speaks On Cristiano Ronaldo's Situation At Manchester United
Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club, saying that since he has made it clear he wants to leave, United "Have to get rid of him".
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
Jamie Carragher Expects Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to Suffer Social Media Abuse From ‘Clowns'
Jamie Carragher expects Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to suffer the same online abuse as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after the Community Shield.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Jules Kounde picked Barcelona transfer over Chelsea due to ‘consistent project and coach he likes’, claims Joan Laporta
JULES KOUNDE rejected a switch to Chelsea in favour for Barcelona due to their project and boss Xavi. That is according to the club's president Joan Laporta who has declared he was always confident of beating the Blues to his signature. The West London outfit had agreed a £55million deal...
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
MLS・
ESPN
Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup
Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional...
MLS・
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA・
BBC
Transfer rumours: De Jong, Werner, Fofana, Barnes, Firmino, Kalajdzic, Gueye
Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27. (Sport - in Spanish) Barcelona boss Xavi says he does not know if De...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Yardbarker
“We can still grow a lot” Allegri reacts to Juventus loss to Real Madrid
Juventus has just ended their tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Max Allegri still found some positives from the game. The Bianconeri had started the tour with a 2-0 win against Chivas before picking up a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, with Moise Kean scoring both their goals.
Manchester United insist they have 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the end of Rayo Vallecano friendly - despite fans' fury at his early exit after he was hooked at half-time by Erik ten Hag on his long-awaited return
Manchester United have insisted they have no issues with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the end of their 1-1 friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. The wantaway Portuguese star played the first 45 minutes of the game but was the only player to be substituted off by manager Erik ten Hag at halftime.
theScore
Barcelona mortgage their future on quick resurrection
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Crippled by debt and fielding a team that was no longer among Europe's elite, Barcelona's leadership decided there was only one alternative after watching Real Madrid sweep up the major trophies last season. They chose to double down and spend, spend, spend. Barcelona will enter...
Mourinho calls and players come running to join him at Roma
ROME (AP) — Always known as a great motivator, José Mourinho is also excelling as a pitchman in his latest coaching job at Roma. When “Mou” calls, players come running to the Italian capital. It all started a year ago when Mourinho lured Tammy Abraham away...
Aaron Ramsey hails ‘new chapter’ as French side Nice confirm free transfer arrival after release from Juventus
NICE have confirmed the free transfer arrival of Aaron Ramsey after the Arsenal icon was released by Juventus. Despite having a year left on his contract in Turin, the Old Lady decided to terminate his contract at the Allianz Stadium. It was reported over the weekend how the Ligue 1...
Yardbarker
Juventus plans to offload three players to land two from Spain
Juventus has an interest in two Atletico de Madrid players, but they need to sell some of theirs to sign them. The Bianconeri have had a busy summer, but they have not signed so many players. One of their few additions to the squad, Paul Pogba, has suffered an injury...
