Neighbours script producer reveals touching moment cut from finale
While the Neighbours finale was a truly touching and important moment in television history, some of the most emotional moments never made it into the final episode. Neighbours script producer and writer Shane Isheev took to Twitter to share his "favourite moment" that he wrote in the finale. And it was a moment that was cut from the episode due to time restraints.
Neighbours ending has Really hit me hard...
I have been thinking about the Neighbours ending since Friday and I think the reason its hitting differently is for a few reasons. Brookside finished when I was 16 years old and I remember it being sad and feeling emotional and like it was the end of an era. But 20 years have passed since then.
Neighbours boss explains missing footage in UK series finale episode
Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison has set the record straight over missing footage in the UK edit of the soap's finale episode. Eagle-eyed fans have been comparing the Australian and UK versions of the final ever episode, which aired on Thursday (July 28) and Friday (July 29) night respectively. A...
The Return of the Gladiators - BBC ONE
Loved this in the late 90’s didn’t think the BBC would be the ones to bring it back https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/breaking-gladiators-return-confirmed-bbc1-27607847?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=star_main&fbclid=IwAR0M0Xl0m9P9MlXq0QU_0yRA1rMGxjs4C-z8W0EU8ypfiFwANE6SadxrDEk. I think it's been away long enough that it'll be new to a whole generation, and will intrigue others through nostalgia for the original. They reportedly have Sheffield Arena...
Kate Bush At The BBC
Anyone watch this compilation of Kate's performances on the BBC from the seventies and eighties? It brought back a lot of memories, her first appearance on TOTP in 1978, an apperance on Saturday Night At The Mill where she played two album tracks, and clips from a special she did in 1979. Some of the music was an acquired taste and has dated, but the better known hits still sounded excellent. Also loved the appearance on Wogan from 1985 with Running Up That Hill, where the band bash along on drums and she fires a bow and arrow.
Neighbours sets to be dismantled
Is there a chance that us fans could buy bits of the set such as a brick from the Lassiters hotel or maybe that painting of the Kennedy kids? That would look great on MY wall. They should hold some kind of auction for charities and let fans buy bits of the sets/props/costumes etc.
Bullets dodged
What are the times when you've been pleasantly surprised that a soap didn't go down an obvious story route?. Mine is that I was certain Whitney was going to come back from her solo honeymoon and declare she was pregnant with Callum's baby. Very happy to be wrong about that one!
The end of soaps... or just this generation of soaps?
The end of Neighbours has got us all thinking about how soaps are on their way out, but is it really a case that the current generation of soaps are on their way out and for the genre to survive we actually need to see a new generation of soaps given the chance to emerge.
Love Island S08 E49: The Final - Monday 1st August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Previously... on Love Island... - Luca was annoyed that three couples voted for him and Gemma. - Tasha and Andrew's parents supported their relationship, but not without a mention of Coco. - Indiyah's family had a bone to pick with Dami as they ask him to "explain his behaviour" during...
Why no mention of Paul Robinsons false leg during final week and in the documentary afterwards
This has bugged me for the past week as it was a major storyline when it happened. But it is like it was forgotten about during the final week and the documentary. Does Paul have a peg leg?!! Well I never knew!!! In fact I prefer not to even read threads calling him a villain. The last time I watched Neighbours was the 90s so having now watched the finale, I like to think that Paul is just how I remembered him,
[GAME] The X Factor: Ultimate Star Part 4
This series is the Ultimate comeback series part 4, where we will see previous contestants who have made it through to the Live Shows on The X Factor Games before but were eliminated before the Final, giving them a second chance at being crowned the winner!. Auditions. I have selected...
Keep Breathing ending explained – Does Liv survive her horror ordeal?
Keep Breathing spoilers ahead. It’s a good thing Netflix’s new limited series Keep Breathing reminds us to do that in its name – because it definitely left us gobsmacked on more than one occasion. Starring Scream 2022’s Melissa Barrera as Liv, a woman on a mission after...
Neighbours v Holby City finales
I think Neighbours got it 100% right and Holby City 100% wrong. Neighbours was all about nostalgia, the love of the show and it's many characters. Unrealistic maybe but the ending was a happy one especially with Mike and Jane reunited. Holby City chose to mire itself in misery, not...
8 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, it's all change at Salt as Mac agrees to go into partnership with Felicity. Elsewhere, Rose pursues a new relationship to get over Cash, while Nikau becomes nervous when his recent bravery is rewarded. Here's a...
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
Did Peggy really prefer Grant and Phil over Sam?
Sam complains a lot that Peggy preferred her brothers. If you think back to Sam’s return in 2009, Peggy babies her a lot. In 2005, she also did her best to stop Sam from going into prison over den’s death. I wouldn't say so, it just Phil and...
It looks like Corrie has finally ended its COVID restrictions
A packed night at the Rovers, more on-location scenes, Streetcars and Audrey's finally being seen for the first time in two years. Not to mention more complicated shots/scenes than we'd been getting for most of 2020-2022. I turned it on just as the Rovers was filling up, Jenny looked like...
Big Brother Returns to itv2 in 2023
Just teased during Love Island final. Just an eye logo and the familiar theme tune and that's enough to send the Big Brother forums into overdrive. There are some brief statements from ITV and the production company. Some show formats take a lot longer to return. Posts: 17,560. Forum Member.
That was the week that was; BBCTV Saturday 29th December 1962
Only us oldies like me will remember this series presented by David Frost; That was the week that was. This episode from Saturday 29th December 1962 on BBC TV!. Only us oldies like me will remember this series presented by David Frost; That was the week that was. This episode from Saturday 29th December 1962 on BBC TV!
‘A Man In Full’: William Jackson Harper, Tom Pelphrey & Aml Ameen Among 6 Cast In Netflix Series
Click here to read the full article. William Jackson Harper (Love Life), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Aml Ameen (Boxing Day), Sarah Jones (For All Mankind), Jon Michael Hill (Widows), and Chanté Adams (A League Of Their Own) have been cast opposite Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane in A Man In Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel, from David E. Kelley and Regina King. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Harper plays Wes...
