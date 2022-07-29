ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Satterfield named director at Forsyth School

Evetty Satterfield returned to St. Louis in the new role of director of community, culture, and strategy at Forsyth School. Satterfield is an accomplished and dedicated education and DEI&B professional with more than ten years of expertise in coaching, mentorship, curriculum development, and consulting. Formerly based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Satterfield...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Have you voted, yet?

Before heading out to vote, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners urges St. Louis residents to:. Double-check your polling place. Due to Missouri redistricting, polling locations may have changed. If you live in St. Louis City and want to verify your polling location, please go to https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/voter/polling-places.cfm#address-search. Go to https://stlouiscovotes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=793d457da1dc47269f429b8b9a416338 to look up your polling location in St. Louis County and track the lines.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Resources for St. Louis city flood victims

Community outreach and support to flood victims by City of St. Louis agencies and partners continues to expand in response to this past week’s storms that caused two flash flooding events throughout the city. Saturday, July 30, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined staff members of the Urban League of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

