Before heading out to vote, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners urges St. Louis residents to:. Double-check your polling place. Due to Missouri redistricting, polling locations may have changed. If you live in St. Louis City and want to verify your polling location, please go to https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/voter/polling-places.cfm#address-search. Go to https://stlouiscovotes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=793d457da1dc47269f429b8b9a416338 to look up your polling location in St. Louis County and track the lines.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO