Man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in tools from construction site in Cooper County

Eldon man accused of ramming truck into buildings at Lake of the Ozarks pleads guilty
An Eldon man, accused of ramming his truck through the front of three businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty. Jarod Long pleaded guilty to counts of felony first-degree property damage last week. He’ll be sentenced on September 27. Police say Long crashed into a building in...
Juvenile arrested after string of vehicle break-ins in Audrain County
Authorities arrest a juvenile after a rash of vehicle break-ins in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that they’ve investigated several instances of vehicles being broke into and ransacked in the Benton City and Rush Hill areas over the last several days. In one case, a large amount of money was stolen.
Fulton woman gets 5 years in prison following police chase involving drugs
A Fulton woman involved in a police chase that nearly hit the city’s chief of police, several elementary children, and several construction workers pleads guilty. Carly-Jeane Dawe pleaded down last week to two counts of drug possession. In exchange for her plea, two additional charges were dropped. Dawe was sentenced to a total of five years in prison.
Sedalia man sentenced for police chase involving drugs
A Pettis County man pleads guilty in a case involving drugs, a high-speed police chase, and two women jumping from his truck. Devon Stout, of Sedalia, pleaded down last week to resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. In exchange for his plea, a charge of kidnapping was dropped. Stout was sentenced to two years on the resisting arrest charge and three years for the drug charge.
Boonville man arrested on drug, other charges after warrant served in Cooper County
A Boonville man faces drug and other charges following a search in Cooper County. Johnathan Todd, 33, was charged Thursday with the manufacture and possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from a search warrant that...
Colorado man caught with more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Camden County
A Colorado man is behind bars after being caught with more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Camden County. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a driver with a driver with an out-of-state, expired, temporary license plate in Mack’s Creek Saturday night. The deputy smelled marijuana and told the driver he was going to search the vehicle. The driver reportedly said there was a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
Jefferson City man held without bond on weapons charges following search of his home
A Jefferson City man is being held without bond on felony charges after a search warrant is served at his home. Devin Terry, 35, is charged with unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Last of three suspects arrested in Benton County with 4 lbs of meth sentenced
The last of three defendants caught with four pounds of methamphetamine in Benton County is sentenced. Login Pool, of Independence, pleaded guilty in late July to second-degree drug trafficking. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 45 days of shock incarceration but was given credit for time served.
Columbia man suffers serious injuries in Jefferson City crash along Highway 54
A Columbia man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle on Highway 54 while driving through Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Erich Butler, 20, was driving near the Jefferson Street overpass on Sunday evening when he lost control in a curve. Butler’s bike went off the side of the road, striking the guardrail. He was ejected from the motorcycle, coming to a rest on the highway in the outer driving lane.
Audrain County man arrested after running over officer with car in Mexico
An Audrain County man is arrested after running over a police officer in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says officers were called to a Casey’s General Store on West Monroe Street early Saturday morning to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in his car.
Gravois Mills man seriously injured, cited, in suspected DWI crash in Camden County
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in an alcohol-related crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Timothy Schmidt, 24, of Gravois Mills, was driving at a high rate of speed on Route MM near Sunrise Beach early Saturday morning when his truck crossed the centerline, ran off the side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to helping man escape area following murder
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
Camden County home destroyed by fire
A Camden County home is destroyed by fire. The Mid-County Fire Protection District says crews called to a home on Mission Hills Road west of Camdenton shortly before 5:00 Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was contained within half an hour, but...
Columbia man gets 90 days in the county jail for drive-by shooting
The last of three men arrested for a drive-by shooting in Columbia is sentenced. Courtney Brown, Jr., of Columbia, pleaded down to one count of fourth-degree assault last week. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for time served. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges were dropped.
Murder charges filed in death of Camden County man whose remains were found in park
Murder charges are filed in the death of a missing Camden County man whose remains were found last month. Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, went missing from the Camdenton Wal-Mart on June 7. His remains were found on July 14. Surveillance footage showed Elmore leaving the Wal-Mart with another man, later identified as Eric Cole, 40, also of Montreal.
Helicopter pilot walks away from Saline County crash with minor injuries
A helicopter pilot walks away with minor injuries after the aircraft crashes in Saline County. Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins says deputies received a call just before 2:00 Sunday afternoon that a helicopter had crashed near Highway 20 and Green Avenue, west of Marshall. "It was a Robinson 44 helicopter...
Two people seriously injured in rollover golf cart crash in Benton County
Two people from western Missouri are seriously injured when they wreck their golf cart in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Steven Faught, 35, of Higginsville, hit a speed bump while driving on Bill Bryant Drive, east of Warsaw, Saturday night. The golf cart then overturned, ejecting Faught and his passenger, Elizabeth Curtis, 31, of Excelsior Springs.
Tractor-trailer hit by train, causes fuel spill, in Audrain County
An out-of-state truck driver is hospitalized after his tractor trailer is hit by a train, causing a fuel spill in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says a tractor-trailer hauling diesel was attempting to turn near the Jefferson Street railroad crossing Saturday morning. Officers say the driver left the back of the trailer near the tracks, and it was hit by a slow-moving train. The trailer was pushed about 100 feet before coming to rest.
