Allen Board of Elections announced temporary changes for Aug. 2nd election

www.hometownstations.com
Related
hometownstations.com
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective parties. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks.
hometownstations.com
Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election
(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
hometownstations.com
What you will see on the August 2nd ballot
Republican voters in Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize County will be picking either Susan Manchester or JJ Sreenan to move on to the November general election for the 78th State Representative Seat. In the rest of Auglaize County plus Mercer County, voters will decide on the Republican candidate for the 84th State House District between Angie King, Jacob Larger, or Aimee Morrow.
hometownstations.com
Friday is deadline for City of Lima's Impact Grant applications
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a way to strengthen your neighborhood with grant dollars from the City of Lima. There are few days left for neighborhood associations and 501(c)(3) organizations to submit applications for the Impact Grant Program through the City of Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods. Up to ten $500,000 grants are available and Activate Allen County is awarding additional grant dollars to a few of the approved projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Delphos City Council talks about new city position
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos is looking at adding a new city administrative position. On Monday Night at the Delphos City Council meeting, councilors had a first reading for Ordinance O2022-38 which established the position of Assistant Safety Service Director within the City of Delphos. The position was created as several city administrators will be retiring within the near future, and city officials wanted to reassure that previous city knowledge resides within the community. While the position will not be filled immediately, city officials already have ideas on how this role will better serve the Delphos community.
hometownstations.com
Cynthia Scanland has trial date set for October
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The former director of Allen County Children Services could be facing a jury in October. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have a final pre-trial on August 1st, but they didn't go on record. A trial date of October 17th has been set. She was charged with three counts of tampering with records, and one count each of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty.
Former Children Services director headed to trial
LIMA — Cynthia Scanland, the former executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, made a rare appearance in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Scanland did not actually enter the courtroom, however, as her attorney, David Thomas,...
hometownstations.com
Manchester and LaRose kickoff door-to-door campaign before Aug. 2nd primary
A state representative candidate is taking her message to the voters days before the August 2nd primary. 78th District Republican candidate Susan Manchester was joined by Secretary of State Frank LaRose before she and her volunteers started going door to door to talk to other voters. Manchester has been serving as a state representative since 2018. But with the newly drawn districts, she must run for the 78th district made up of Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize Counties. During her time in office, she has spearheaded many laws that deal with creating standards foster care training and providing tax incentives for people to get into farming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club learns more about renovations and plans of Ohio Theatre
Lima Rotary Club learns more about renovations and plans for Ohio Theatre. Co-owner Michael Bouson spoke at the Lima Rotary Club on Monday, updating them about renovations and what is in store as they reopen the theater. The building is owned and operated by "Play with your Food LLC". The owners gave the company this name as they see eating and having a good time should go together. Plans include a piano bar, bakery, and dinner theater.
Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education
LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
hometownstations.com
170th Auglaize County Fair full of 4H, fun and food
With the ribbon cut, the 170th Auglaize County Fair is officially open and fair goers are ready for the rides, competitions, and of course the food. But officials say there is one thing that make the Auglaize County Fair special. “The people, we got so many great people that come up and help us with this fair,” says Ed Doenges, Manager of the Auglaize County Fair.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Domminic M. Potts, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Melinda R. Bagley, 60, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $600 fine. Dave J. Forrest Jr., 35, of Lima, found guilty of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Annual bicycle ride helps continue the mission of Rally Point Youth Center
Bicycle riders took advantage of a perfect day to help raise money for the Rally Point Youth Center. This is the 14th year for their Rally Point River Ride. Throughout Saturday morning participants rode anywhere between 10 to 62.5 miles through the park's trail and along Area road. This is...
hometownstations.com
Responsibility and self-discipline are just a few of the positive lessons being taught to 4-H members
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 4-H is more than ribbons and awards, and Katie Honigford finds out that it is about friendships, self-improvement, and going above and beyond to promote the agriculture industry. “It is a lot of fun, super stressful sometimes but it is all worth it and it...
hometownstations.com
Lima Salvation Army hits Christmas in July campaign goal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a good Christmas in July for the Lima Salvation Army. The Salvation Army had a goal of $21,000 and that was met thanks to the generosity of the community. The Christmas in July Campaign is an important part of the Salvation Army's operating budget to meet the needs of individuals and families during the summer months.
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
hometownstations.com
Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges rejects plea deal
A Lima man facing 50 drug-related charges has turned down a plea deal. Eric Upthegrove Jr. had until this morning to accept the deal, and formally refused it in court. His lawyer made motions about search warrants for two homes and the GPS data from two vehicles as part of a September 2021 drug arrest by the West Ohio Crime Task Force. The information that they used to obtain the warrants came from a confidential informant. They would like to know who that person is and what they were telling investigators leading up to the arrests of Upthegrove, Ronald Hesseling II, and Nicoya Darby.
hometownstations.com
Man fatally shot by homeowner after breaking into Shelby County residence
SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Sidney man is dead after being shot by a homeowner while allegedly breaking into his home on Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. According to the sheriff, around 11 a.m., 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl went to a home in the...
‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire
NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers. “We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no...
hometownstations.com
Lima woman indicted for felonious assault after bar fight changes plea to guilty
A Lima woman charged with felonious assault after a bar fight in Lima earlier this year has now changed her plea. 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey entered a change of plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court, now entering a plea of guilty to her charge of felonious assault. In exchange for her plea the state will not make a sentencing recommendation but will have a chance to show video of the incident during sentencing.
Comments / 0