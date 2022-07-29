As the McKinney National Airport sees sky high growth, here's an update on planned construction projects

starlocalmedia.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library
Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.”. “Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.
Fast Company
This fast-growing city will offer relocating businesses an incentive to preserve open land
Fort Worth, Texas, is the third-fastest-growing city in the country. But as it adds people, development is reshaping a city that boasts lots of open space. As of 2020, Fort Worth was losing 50 acres of natural land a week to development. In an effort to continue to grow while also keeping open space, the city is working on a new plan: When a company sets up shop in Fort Worth, it will have the option of helping preserve the city’s natural ecosystems, even as it adds to development.
City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently
Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the Lewisville Fishing Barge on Aug. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the...
As parks month comes to an end, here’s an update on Parks and Recreation in Celina
July was a special month for Parks and Recreation. Those 31 days mark National Parks and Recreation Month, and to mark the occasion, Celina Parks and Recreation Director Cody Webb gave an annual presentation during the July 12 Celina City Council meeting. The presentation highlighted the big wins and future projects that will characterize life in Celina for years to come.
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
Highland Village removing dozens of pine trees from park, city hall
The city of Highland Village announced last week that it will remove several pine trees from Doubletree Ranch Park and the city municipal complex site due to beetle infestations. Certified arborists recently assessed the pine trees at both locations and found that many of them are infested with IPS beetles,...
These photos show what the McKinney silos mural project looks like so far
Australian-based artist Guido van Helte has started his work painting the 100-foot-tall historic concrete silos and grain elevator in the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District. The project will pay tribute to McKinney's rich culture and heritage and serve as the backdrop for the city's new Municipal Community Complex. The artist...
Mesquite business hits: dispatching course, networking and more
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on ug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The event will feature Janie Havel, north Texas representative for economic development in the Office of the Governor.
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
Condos for Sale in Grand Prairie, TX
Only 2 listings are available in Grand Prairie. Below you can find condos for sale from nearby areas in Dallas County:
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
KRLD Traffic: Eastbound I-20 in Dallas closed at Wheatland due to accident
Eastbound Interstate 20 is closed at Wheatland Avenue due to an accident. Traffic able to reenter past Hampton Rd. Traffic & Weather together on the 8s
City of Carrollton encourages resident participation in municipal process
The city of Carrollton is now accepting applications for the 2022 Boards and Commissions appointments in October. Residents are encouraged to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them.
Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
Union Pacific Clears Railcar Debris in Dallas Neighborhood
Residents in a southern Dallas neighborhood concerned about the unclear wreckage and debris from a train derailment were relieved after Union Pacific began clearing the scene last week. “I am grateful there weren’t any chemicals on there, other than grain,” Miriam Matthews-Fields, a neighborhood resident, told FOX 4 News. Matthews-Fields...
5708 Settlement Way 12R1, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070
Custom dream home on the 17th Green of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course! 17 Green offers lock & leave lifestyle w every modern convenience. Transitional style modern open floorplan w large living spaces, gorgeous fixtures & finishes, immaculate attention to detail everywhere you look. Relax on 1st floor patio w built in grill & fireplace, or enjoy the panoramic course views from 2nd floor balcony. HOA spares no expense in handling all exterior maintenance incl. landscaping. Waived $35K club initiation fee to TPC Craig Ranch, home of the 2021-2026 AT&T Byron Nelson. Private office & guest bedroom downstairs, along w full bath & utility room w built in dog kennel & sink. Upstairs find huge master w dreamy ensuite, 2 bedrooms w ensuites, & large game room area ft wet bar & gorgeous built ins. Exquisite features incl. private elevator, attached 2 car garage & bonus golf cart garage. One of a kind luxury country club lifestyle in the heart of McKinney, an experience that is second to none.
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
