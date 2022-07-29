ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

July's stock rebound found 'oxygen' from falling Treasury yields - but the bear-market rally looks close to an end, says BofA

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJ0X0_0gxk4yOh00
Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Eric Baradat/Getty Images
  • US stocks experienced a bear-market rally in July but the recent upswing is likely to fade, Bank of America said Friday.
  • The stock market rally found 'oxygen' from the fall in the 10-year Treasury yield prompted by 'recession shock.'
  • BofA said a Fed pivot from its rate-hike campaign will emerge but the central bank isn't there yet.

US stocks have made strong gains this month, but the bear-market rally looks unsustainable as the Federal Reserve has yet to back off its aggressive rate-hike campaign, according to Bank of America.

The S&P 500 on Friday was on course to close out July with a gain of about 8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was set to lock in a 10% rise over the month – the best performance for each index since November 2020. Bank of America said in its Flow Show note published Friday that this week marked the largest inflow into US stocks in six weeks, at $9.5 billion.

"Oxygen for [the] bear market rally" has come from this month's slide in the 10-year Treasury yield prompted by "recession shock," said Bank of America strategists led by Michael Hartnett.

The 10-year yield has dropped to 2.6% from above 3% over the past month. Yields fall as bond prices rise, and investors have been driving into government debt for relative safety in the face of deteriorating economic conditions.

The world's largest economy is poised for a technical recession. US gross domestic product shrank by 0.9% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday in a preliminary reading. Activity contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter.

Stocks rallied on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers would be data-dependent in deciding what's next for its rate-hiking cycle. Investors appeared to interpret Powell's comments as a signal the central bank would pause rate hikes if the economy significantly deteriorates through its next meeting in September.

But it's "too early to reposition for a 'Fed pivot' bull trade," with such a trade still out by about six to nine months, said BofA on Friday.

On the idea of the Fed communicating a turnaround from hiking interest rates, "we'll get there" but there are still "not enough pivot catalysts" in place, in part with US payrolls still standing above 100,00 each month, initial weekly unemployment claims running below 300,000, and inflation prints still running hot, the bank said.

The Fed this week raised the fed funds rate by 75 basis points, the second straight rate hike of that size and the fourth increase this year. The US benchmark interest rate now stands at 2.25% to 2.5%.

"[Since] catalyst for bear market was repricing of interest rates (took SPX from 4800 to 3800), yields now falling and equities rallying makes sense," said BofA. "We remain of view this is a bear rally," with the bank saying it would sell the S&P 500 above 4,200, and "true lows" appear to be below 3,600.

The S&P 500 moved around 4,100 on Friday. It remains down by 13% this year and the Nasdaq Composite was off by 21% so far in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqT9S_0gxk4yOh00
Charts show a drop in 10-year Treasury yields and rising inflation in Germany. BofA Global Investment Strategy/Bloomberg/Haver

Comments / 7

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Stock#Bofa#Bear#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bank Of America#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The Commerce De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Forbes Advisor

Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?

More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

69K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy