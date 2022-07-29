ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car vs. semi at Ohio 601 and Ohio 18

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 4 days ago
NORWALK — Another day, another accident at Ohio 601 and Ohio 18.

No one was seriously injured Friday morning in a car versus semi-truck accident at the corner that has seen many accidents over the years, and is scheduled to be a turned into a roundabout.

At least one of the occupants of the car was taken to the North Central EMS ambulance.

Safety personnel responded to another accident involving two vehicles July 8. There were no serious injuries in that accident.

ASHLAND — A roundabout is being planned for the intersection of Ohio 601 and Ohio 18.

This particular project is in the very early stages of design and land survey, according to Kaitlyn Thompson, public information officer for ODOT District 3.

The next steps in the process are to perform preliminary engineering and to complete project construction and right-of-way plans. Funding for the project has been approved and the project’s estimated construction cost is $2.188 million. The project is estimated to begin construction August 2024 and estimated to end construction December 2024.

Specifically, this project will convert the current two-way stop-controlled intersection into a single lane roundabout.

Studies by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) show that roundabouts achieve a 44 percent reduction in crashes and reduce serious injury and deadly crashes by nearly 90 percent at two-way stop intersections. Additionally, the Ohio 18/601 intersection was listed on the Governor’s Top 150 intersection safety list.

From 2016-2021, there were a total of 33 crashes at the SR 18/601 intersection, or averaging between 5 to 6 crashes per year. About 85 percent were angle type crashes; 21 crashes (64 percent) resulted in injuries and one crash resulted in a fatality.

