Open House: Convenient townhome in Ewa Beach and newly renovated home in Salt Lake

Police: Partially buried body found on remote Big Island road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found partially buried on a remote side road in Kau last week. According to authorities, detectives were alerted Wednesday night to the body that was discovered off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.
BWS adjusts work at Kahana Bridge to account for back-to-school traffic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Board of Water Supply crews continue their efforts to repair a broken 30-inch water main near Kahana Bridge, they’re adjusting work and contra flow hours to ease back-to-school traffic. Starting Monday, BWS said all lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kahana Beach Park will be open...
Sunrise News Roundup (August 2, 2022)
A lawyer for the young man accused in the road rage beating a 70-year-old Laie man said his client was acting in self-defense. The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Amid worrisome surge in...
Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While there has been a shift to mail-in and drop-off ballot voting in the state, voter service centers are still available to those who prefer an in-person experience. Voter service centers across the islands opened Monday ahead of the upcoming primary election. Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale,...
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
He’s one of Hawaii’s most accomplished all-around water athletes. And he’s 13
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s easy to see that the ocean is Bobo Gallagher’s playground. He’s in his element when he’s ripping across the Pacific or any other body of water. “it’s just like a freedom and that uncontrolled environment that you’re trying to master a little...
Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burglary has left hundreds of Big Island families without food and students without school supplies when they start classes on Monday. The Salvation Army says thieves broke into their storage facility in Kailua-Kona and stole $1,000 worth of school supplies that were supposed to be given to 270 students.
Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is behind bars facing a second-degree attempted murder charge after allegedly opening fire on a vehicle in Kakaako. Police said 42-year-old April Robinson got into a verbal argument with a 58-year-old man around 5:30 Sunday evening near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. When the...
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial.
Maui motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with moped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a 68-year-old motorcyclist has died following a head-on crash Sunday morning in Wailuku. Authorities said a moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed the center line and collided head-on into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound. Following the collision,...
Lawyer: Road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
Your top local stories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose.
Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the Little League West Division Regionals. “We’re no longer representing Honolulu Little League.” Head coach Gerald Oda told Hawaii News Now. “Were representing the entire state of Hawaii and you know with that comes a big responsibility.”
Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses following an incident at Walmart last week. Kekoa Nihipali, 33, was charged with six offenses including first-degree attempted robbery, terroristic threatening, drug promotion and more. Prosecutors allege Nihipali used an X-Acto knife when he...
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early Monday morning. Officials said a 56-year-old was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Diamond Head Road. Honolulu police have...
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors are revisiting the case of an elderly man’s assault on Oahu’s North Shore. They initially opted not to pursue charges against the suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Reid Aikau, saying there were “issues that came up during the investigation” and they were unable to charge the suspect immediately.
Suspected murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Waikiki apartment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and woman in their 60s were found dead in their Waikiki apartment Friday night. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near Nahua Street. Police said a 64-year-old woman fatally stabbed a man, 66. She then...
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions. Dry fuels,...
Instead of state trial, H-3 murder suspect could face court martial ― with tougher penalties
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Marine accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death on the H-3 Freeway could be turned over to the military for a court martial ― instead of facing trial in a state courtroom. The military, police leaders and the city Prosecutor’s Office have been discussing...
Prosecutors opt not to pursue charges in apparent road rage attack on elderly driver
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have opted not to pursue assault charges against a man accused of beating an elderly man in an apparent road rage attack on Oahu’s North Shore. That’s even though home surveillance video shows the alleged assault. Authorities said 28-year-old Daniel Reid Aikau was arrested...
Police release suspect accused of beating elderly man in apparent road rage attack in Laie
Weather conditions will be right to increase the danger from brush and wildfires. Police arrest suspect accused of beating elderly man in apparent road rage attack in Laie. Surveillance footage taken on July 19 from a nearby home shows moments leading up to the apparent road rage incident.
