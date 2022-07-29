Open House: Convenient townhome in Ewa Beach and newly renovated home in Salt Lake

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League team is on their way to the Golden State to represent Hawaii in the Little League West Division Regionals. “We’re no longer representing Honolulu Little League.” Head coach Gerald Oda told Hawaii News Now. “Were representing the entire state of Hawaii and you know with that comes a big responsibility.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO