Monkeypox detected in Canyon County

www.ktvb.com
Related
How to avoid starting fires with Idaho's 'extreme' fire danger
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Spring in Boise this year was cool and rainy, leaving the valley greener than normal in the summer. Though spring rains helped delay the danger somewhat, the wet spring meant more grass grew. And as summer temperatures have risen, that grass is now all dried out and can act as fuel. Now, the area is in an ‘extreme’ fire danger category.
Idaho EMS school looking to fill gaps in rural staffing shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Rural communities across Idaho continue to struggle with emergency medical care services, according to the Idaho Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE). Idaho law does not designate EMS as an essential service so they do not receive a lot of funding through the state. Later this week,...
After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions
BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'
SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
'Shadow commissioner': Emails reveal tension over Idaho commissioner's non-elected advisor
CALDWELL, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In 2017, Nampa resident Leslie Van Beek filed to run for Canyon County commissioner, and was seeking a campaign treasurer. She soon connected with ElJay Waite, the former financial director for the city of Caldwell. “He has served...
Kuna Days celebration returns August 5
KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna’s annual Kuna Days celebration is set to kick off at Bernie Fisher City Park on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. The event will run through Aug. 6. This year’s theme is “Tailgating Party”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers
BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
Ada County Sheriff's Office search for man 'believed to be drowned'
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have drowned after he never resurfaced while swimming at Lucky Peak. The 46-year-old was last seen Sunday night after 7, according to the Ada County Sheriff. Friends said the man was swimming near the boat when he went under and never resurfaced.
Meridian library volunteers help seniors by making fidget quilts
BOISE, Idaho — Volunteers for the Meridian Library District are busy making fidget quilts for more than 30 seniors in their community. Volunteer coordinator Pamela Johnston said these lap-sized quilts are particularly beneficial for seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Fidgeting helps keep their hands busy and helps improve their memory skills.
Millions in federal funding coming to rural areas to help with high-speed internet, including Idaho
MIDVALE, Idaho — The rural areas of Idaho tend to be less populated, which can sometimes mean the internet service can be spotty; but getting faster internet access is soon dialing up in rural parts of the Gem state. The Biden-Harris Administration announced $401 million dollars for high-speed internet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Favre Fire east of Midvale contained and controlled
MIDVALE, Idaho — A wildfire that spread quickly Wednesday evening east of Midvale and about 6 miles north of Crane Creek Reservoir was declared contained at noon Thursday, and controlled Thursday night. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho has been assisting several local fire departments with the Favre Fire...
University of Idaho researchers studying insights on climate change skepticism
BOISE, Idaho — Climate change and the human impact of that can be a divisive topic. Although the scientific community agrees overwhelmingly that human activity is impacting dangerous climate change, there will always be skeptics. University of Idaho researchers Dilshani Sarathchandra and Kristin Haltinner interviewed climate change skeptics across...
City of Boise welcomes Language Access Program Manager to help create an inclusive community
BOISE, Idaho — Since taking office in 2020, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has worked toward her vision of creating “A City for Everyone.” Part of that includes working to engage with all people in the City of Boise, recent work includes creating a brand-new role within the city.
'Embrace the culture': San Inazio festival returns to downtown Boise Friday
BOISE, Idaho — Point out any building on the Basque block in downtown Boise and Isana Bengoetxea can share a fact, a family story or a memory about it. "[Basque culture] has probably had the biggest impact on me," Bengoetxea said. "It shapes your life." Much of her life...
Boise attorney to face Raul Labrador for Idaho attorney general
BOISE, Idaho — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he's running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who ran in the May Democratic primary as a placeholder but withdrew from the race last week. That allowed the Democratic Party to pick a replacement.
Idaho schools looking to help fill cybersecurity workforce need
BOISE, Idaho — Whether it's through email or text message, scammers and hackers are constantly creating new ways to steal personal data and infrastructure every day. With their evolving processes, a Boise State University cybersecurity expert said businesses and agencies need to have a role in place to combat and protect information.
Boise author set to release new novel
BOISE, Idaho — It's a sweeping, near-future, dystopian epic of biblical proportions involving, war, politics, religious fanaticism, natural disasters and a mysterious set of wings that appear on the main character. Boise author Alan Heathcock's second book, his first novel, "40", comes out Tuesday August 2. In the synopsis,...
Man stabbed in downtown Boise near river, police seeking suspect
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for information about a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in the downtown area. Boise Police officers received a report about the stabbing at 8 p.m. Thursday near 9th Street and the Boise River. Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0