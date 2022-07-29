ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somervell County, TX

Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose

By CultureMap Create
CultureMap Fort Worth
CultureMap Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fortworth.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
CultureMap Fort Worth

Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest

Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Glen Rose, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
County
Somervell County, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth

An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut

A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via Fort Worth: Rowan opened at the Westbend complex on Wednesday, July 27. The studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Giraffes#Dinosaur Valley#Dinosaur World
CultureMap Fort Worth

Outdoor enthusiasts can get their fill of nature in Mineral Wells

A dream for active outdoorsy types and rest-and-rechargers alike, Mineral Wells is the perfect place to reconnect with nature. With three state parks, four lakes, and the Brazos River all close at hand, there’s no shortage of ways to get outdoors. From hiking and biking to horseback riding, paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, and rock climbing, you can choose your own adventure.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Woodsy East Texas ranch with ties to Von Erich wrestling family listed for $17 million

A large ranch for sale about 130 southeast of Fort Worth comes with its own animal kingdom, of sorts — 36 cows, six Quarter Horses, and one donkey. The more than 600-acre Hickory Wind Farm in Chandler, 22 miles northeast of Athens and seven miles west of the Tyler airport, is owned by an unidentified Dallas billionaire and his wife. The East Texas ranch is listed at $17 million.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CultureMap Fort Worth

Average price for a newly built home in Dallas-Fort Worth surpasses $500,000 for the first time

Dallas-Fort Worth’s market for newly built homes is catching up to Austin’s market — and not in a good way. New data from Dallas-based HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. Among the state’s four major metro areas, Austin led this category in June ($541,079), with Houston at $419,573 and San Antonio at $391,577.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

High-tech Dunkin' shop opens in Fort Worth with coffee drinks on tap

A new location of Dunkin', the New England coffee and doughnut chain, will open in Fort Worth with lots of new bells and whistles. Located at 7367 N. Beach St., in a former urgent care medical clinic, the shop will be one of the chain's Next Generation models, with digital kiosks where you can order and pay using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card. A release notes that the kiosks create an "efficient, accurate, more convenient, and frictionless experience" for customers. "Frictionless," as in, you won't have to deal with staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

5 postcard-worthy family getaways from Fort Worth on one tank of gas

High gas prices, expensive airfare, airport headaches, and pricey car rental fees make travel planning a little more difficult this summer. But a postcard-worthy family vacation is just one gas tank away thanks to picturesque resorts and parks located within a short road trip from Fort Worth. Some offer poolside cocktail service in a luxe hotel setting while others feature quaint cabins in a woodsier environment. All provide something for every family member, from swimming pools, spas, and lake activities to arts and crafts and museum visits. Pack your bags, fill up the tank once, and hit the road.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://fortworth.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy