Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose

Countless activities add up to great fun in the Texas Midwest
Some of the most beautiful places are well off the beaten path, and such is the case within the Texas Midwest. When you get off the main highway and drive along the remaining stretches of historic highways or scenic farm-to-market roads that traverse the region, you’ll get in touch with frontier history, local courthouses and culture, family-friendly events, hidden pocket parks, quirky roadside attractions, and mom-and-pop eateries at every turn — not to mention a whole lot of nature.
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
August is here and that means Hatch chile pepper-infusions will start popping up on menus all over town. The piquant pepper is harvested in Hatch, New Mexico, but local grocers and restaurants will source them by the dozens to get spicy with culinary creations. The pepper isn’t the only produce...
The Chicks add Dallas-Fort Worth to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August
Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all. In order of start date, here are...
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth
An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
Concert review: Garth Brooks thanks DFW at AT&T Stadium show in Arlington
Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In each city on Brooks' current Stadium Tour,...
Innovative new piercing studio needles into Fort Worth for Texas debut
A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via Fort Worth: Rowan opened at the Westbend complex on Wednesday, July 27. The studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs
A new residential option in Dallas-Fort Worth is strictly for the dogs: Called Fidus Pet Concierge Communities, it's a garden-style apartment community with amenities specifically designed to meet the needs of dog owners. Fidus acquires existing low-density, garden-style apartment communities of 300-600 units, and renovates the property with features and...
These are the 11 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend around Fort Worth will be headlined by the return of a country music superstar and a national tour of a Broadway musical. Other options will include several other concerts, the final weekend of a theater/arts festival, screenings of a music documentary, a funny comedian, a local theater production, and the closing of an art exhibition.
Authorities charge man with arson for grass fires in northwest Fort Worth
A man was arrested on Thursday, July 28 for setting multiple fires in Fort Worth. Julio Frausto, 32, was charged with one count of second-degree felony Arson, one count of second-degree felony Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, and one count of misdemeanor Evading Arrest or Detention. Fort Worth...
Kroger begins grocery delivery across Dallas-Fort Worth with new facility
Fort Worth has scored another way to get food delivered with the opening of a new delivery service from Kroger. According to a release, the grocery chain has opened a new Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in southeast Dallas at 4221 Telephone Rd. In a statement, Kroger VP and head of...
Outdoor enthusiasts can get their fill of nature in Mineral Wells
A dream for active outdoorsy types and rest-and-rechargers alike, Mineral Wells is the perfect place to reconnect with nature. With three state parks, four lakes, and the Brazos River all close at hand, there’s no shortage of ways to get outdoors. From hiking and biking to horseback riding, paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, and rock climbing, you can choose your own adventure.
Woodsy East Texas ranch with ties to Von Erich wrestling family listed for $17 million
A large ranch for sale about 130 southeast of Fort Worth comes with its own animal kingdom, of sorts — 36 cows, six Quarter Horses, and one donkey. The more than 600-acre Hickory Wind Farm in Chandler, 22 miles northeast of Athens and seven miles west of the Tyler airport, is owned by an unidentified Dallas billionaire and his wife. The East Texas ranch is listed at $17 million.
Fort Worth chef delivers Italian-American Love letter with new restaurant
Tim Love, Fort Worth's most prolific chef, has yet another new restaurant: Called Caterina's, it's an Italian-American place opening at the Fort Worth Stockyards, in the Mule Alley Redevelopment at 128 E. Exchange Ave., #620, right between Melt Ice Creams and Cowtown Winery. According to a release, it's opening on July 27.
5 wealthy North Texas cities rake in spots among America's richest
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S. In last year’s HomeSnacks study, Frisco held the No. 4 spot.
Average price for a newly built home in Dallas-Fort Worth surpasses $500,000 for the first time
Dallas-Fort Worth’s market for newly built homes is catching up to Austin’s market — and not in a good way. New data from Dallas-based HomesUSA.com shows that in June, the average price of a newly built home surged past the $500,000 mark for the first time, landing at $501,327. Among the state’s four major metro areas, Austin led this category in June ($541,079), with Houston at $419,573 and San Antonio at $391,577.
High-tech Dunkin' shop opens in Fort Worth with coffee drinks on tap
A new location of Dunkin', the New England coffee and doughnut chain, will open in Fort Worth with lots of new bells and whistles. Located at 7367 N. Beach St., in a former urgent care medical clinic, the shop will be one of the chain's Next Generation models, with digital kiosks where you can order and pay using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card. A release notes that the kiosks create an "efficient, accurate, more convenient, and frictionless experience" for customers. "Frictionless," as in, you won't have to deal with staff.
Reverse happy hours top off this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best bars with reverse...
5 postcard-worthy family getaways from Fort Worth on one tank of gas
High gas prices, expensive airfare, airport headaches, and pricey car rental fees make travel planning a little more difficult this summer. But a postcard-worthy family vacation is just one gas tank away thanks to picturesque resorts and parks located within a short road trip from Fort Worth. Some offer poolside cocktail service in a luxe hotel setting while others feature quaint cabins in a woodsier environment. All provide something for every family member, from swimming pools, spas, and lake activities to arts and crafts and museum visits. Pack your bags, fill up the tank once, and hit the road.
