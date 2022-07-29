Conference Commissioner Geoge Kliavkoff's comments at Pac-12 Football Meda Day

Ashley Williams has de-committed from Nebraska, making the announcement on Sunday after a weekend visit to Auburn. "I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process," he wrote in a social media post. "In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it's best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO