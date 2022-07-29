CJ Perry (Lana) Recalls Life Lessons Learned From Vince McMahon, Having Empathy For Alleged Victims

www.fightful.com
Ronda Rousey Snaps, Puts Referee In An Armbar After Losing To Liv Morgan At WWE SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey doesn't give a damn about her reputation. Leading up to SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was a heavy favorite to retain over Liv Morgan, who would become SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey a month ago. However, Liv Morgan was able to retain her title, at a cost.
WWE Summerslam Results (7/30/2022): Last Man Standing Match, Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Summerslam, live on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Undisputed Universal Championship - Last Man Standing: Roman Reigns...
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Bryan Danielson On Vince McMahon: No Comment, You Love Someone Even When They Make Mistakes
Bryan Danielson declined to comment on the allegations against Vince McMahon, but he noted that you still love someone when they make mistakes. Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, signed with WWE, while McMahon was in charge, in 2009, and after he was released for choking Justin Roberts with a tie on WWE Raw, the company brought him back in August 2010. Over the next decade, he turned into one of the promotion's top stars and became a Grand Slam Champion. Danielson left WWE when his contract expired in 2021, and he subsequently signed with AEW.
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
Stephanie McMahon: How Do You Stay Connected To The Audience? You Have To Listen
Stephanie McMahon wants to remain ahead of the curve. Before Stephanie became Co-CEO of WWE after her father Vince McMahon retired on July 22, she was the Chief Brand Officer. In May, Stephanie spoke during MTM’s Live Visionaries Webinar and explained how WWE can stay ahead of the curve in terms of growth in the marketplace.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
Dutch Mantel Recalls Being Hired By Triple H In 2013, Thinks He Will Make Big Difference In Creative
Dutch Mantel has been in the wrestling business since the 1970s, wearing many hats as a wrestler, manager, and booker. WWE fans likely know Mantel as Zeb Colter, which is the name he used during his run from 2013 to 2016 where he managed Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE), Jake Hager (Jack Swagger in WWE), and Alberto Del Rio.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Full Show Review & Highlights | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalecdo) review WWE Summerslam 2022. Note that this show will start a little bit later as Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Nashville. - Seth FREAKIN Rollins. - Triple H. - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. -...
Claudio Castagnoli On Vince McMahon Saying He Lacked Charisma: I Thought He Was Wrong
Claudio Castagnoli has a different type of charisma. In 2014, Vince McMahon appeared on Steve Austin's podcast on WWE Network. During the conversation, McMahon discussed what young talent was lacking and why they hadn't grabbed the brass ring. When it came to Claudio (Cesaro in WWE), McMahon said, while he had the physical tools, he had a lack of charisma and verbal skills.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Damian Priest On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: 'He's A Wizard'
Move over Chris Jericho, Damian Priest says Triple H is a wizard at professional wrestling. Triple H worked very closely with Damian Priest during his initial rise on the NXT roster. Priest is now on the Monday Night Raw roster and Triple H has recently taken over as the head of creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE
Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
Daniel Garcia: I've Been The MVP Of AEW Over The Past Year
Daniel Garcia picked up his first AEW victory on the August 10, 2021 episode of AEW Dark when he defeated Feugo Del Sol. Garcia had wrestled a handful of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to his match against Fuego, but that marked the first time his hand was raised.
WWE SummerSlam 2022: United States Championship - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Result
Bobby Lashley makes quick work of Theory. At SummerSlam 2022, on a night where Austin Theory claims that he is going to cash in his money in the bank contract, he failed to defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship in the third match of the evening. Fans...
Kurt Angle Thinks Beating Rey Mysterio In Rey's First WWE PPV Match Helped Rey's Career
Rey Mysterio made has WWE pay-per-view debut at SummerSlam 2002 when he faced Kurt Angle. Mysterio had a handful of matches on television and live events leading up to the pay-per-view, and was well traveled throughout his career, but this marked his first time on WWE PPV. Angle was well...
Logan Paul Is Focused On Killer Performances, Not Being Loved Or Hated
Logan Paul entered the WWE as a heel, aligning himself with The Miz and taking on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio) in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Miz turned on Paul, effectively turning Paul babyface, though the reaction was mixed. Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews...
