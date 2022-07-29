Local artist hopes to spark kids’ imagination with her picture books

www.masslive.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Budding artists make the most of last week of summer rec
WESTFIELD - During the last week of summer Parks & Rec programs for kids, which ends Aug. 4, Little Picassos aged 6 to 8 were meeting in the children’s pavilion in Stanley Park, under the supervision of teacher Heidi Hiner and counselors Ian Lukasik, Elizabeth Baker, Megan Cichonski, with help from junior leader Callie Hiner.
Williamstown artist Joan Dix Blair ‘Marking Time’ with new exhibit
For artist Joan Dix Blair, of Williamstown, the phrase “Marking Time” has two meanings: “passing time” and “making marks” — in her case marks into copper plates and woodblocks. “So that equals ‘mortality’ and ‘printmaking,’” she explains.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic
In today's world it is not always easy to get a large family together for an annual gathering. Even so, the Denoncourt family of Chicopee has been making it happen for more than half a century.
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Chicopee celebrates National Night Out with free food, K-9 demonstrations, Air Force robots and more
CHICOPEE — Trevor Rogers walked from the police boat to the fire trucks and checked out the bounce house and the climbing wall with his young daughter and neighbor, but it was the horses at National Night Out that really got their attention. “It’s the highlight of their day,”...
Berkshire County Musicians are Invited to Perform in a Big Event (Videos)
Working in radio I get a chance to speak with musicians throughout Berkshire County. When we were in the heart of the pandemic, many Berkshire musicians told me how they missed playing out and getting together with their bands. Some bands forged ahead and took the time during the pandemic to brush up and rehearse regularly while others were on break due to safety measures related to COVID-19. The common theme I have heard from most Berkshire County musicians as of late as they are glad that they can get back out and perform whether it's summer concerts, street fairs, town parks, etc. It doesn't really matter the venue so much, our county's talented and amazing musicians are just happy to perform live once again.
Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September
Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
“Sip & Slide” FUNd-raiser being held at The Big E
The Eastern States Exposition announced Friday that a fundraiser is being held featuring the Giant Slide.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
Home donated to nonprofit in Holyoke Friday
A special delivery in Holyoke Friday. A home was donated to the non-profit, OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation.
Tips for watering gardens during a drought
People who plant and garden shouldn't worry about "water restrictions and drought conditions" endangering the flowers they've so carefully nurtured in their backyards.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Local candy shop reacts to Hershey’s possible Halloween candy shortage
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Hershey may not be able to meet the demand for Halloween candy this year. We learned more about how the not-so-sweet supply shortage is impacting us locally. “It kind of makes me upset because when people go trick or treating, they may not have that and people...
Worcester Restaurant Week: Here are some of the best meal deals to try
Worcester Restaurant Week returns for the Summer 2022 edition on Monday, Aug. 1, and for the next two weeks, restaurants throughout the city and surrounding communities will offer full meals for just $28.22. Many local restaurants have already released their prix fix menus for the event, which runs through Aug....
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
Proposed Northampton dispensary eyes Florence location, seeking city’s 15th application for retail cannabis
A proposed Northampton dispensary will host a community meeting in August as it seeks to become the first cannabis retailer in the city’s Florence village. The family-run dispensary, “Euphorium,” hopes to secure Northampton’s 15th Host Community Agreement — permission from the city government to apply for a state dispensary license. But by law, its owners must first meet with local residents and discuss the possibility of the village’s first marijuana shop.
Visiting Farmington River Tubing in New Hartford
Farmington River Tubing is located in Satan's Kingdom State Recreation Area in New Hartford. Despite its rather unusual name, during the summer months, this park becomes a popular destination for river-tubing. Satan’s Kingdom is the launch spot of Farmington River Tubing - the only official vendor for a tubing journey down the river.
Local ice cream shops face inflation and supply chain woes
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With hot summer weather usually comes a craving for a cold treat. But with supply chain issues and inflation’s impact including local ice cream shops, you definitely want to make sure you don’t forget your wallet. Between the uptick in prices for supplies and the...
