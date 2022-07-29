ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much cap space do the Seahawks have after DK Metcalf deal?

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
The Seahawks took care of their biggest item of off-field business today, officially signing DK Metcalf to his three-year contract extension. The new deal pays Metcalf a total of $72 million over the next few years. As far as the 2022 season goes, Metcalf’s cap hit will about double – rising from $4.3 million to $8.8 million this year.

According to figures available at Over the Cap, that leaves Seattle with a little over $13 million in space remaining for the season.

That’s still plenty of money to add another impact player or two before the season begins.

The Seahawks’ greatest personnel need right now is on the edge, where they cut several key contributors this offseason, including Carlos Dunlap – who signed with the Chiefs yesterday – as well as Rasheem Green (now with the Texans), Kerry Hyder Jr. (who returned to the 49ers) and Benson Mayowa (still a free agent).

On offense, the team could use some more experience along the offensive line – assuming they are satisfied with Drew Lock and Geno Smith at QB.

