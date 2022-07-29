ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

​City of Toledo Sells Former North Towne Square Mall to NorthPoint Development

Toledo, Ohio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXVE1_0gxk2iaj00

The city of Toledo is pleased to announce it has officially sold the former North Towne Square Mall property to NorthPoint Development.

In October 2021, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the City’s plan to sell the property to NorthPoint Development to build the City’s next industrial park.

“Today, we turn the page to a new chapter for the former North Towne Square Mall site after more than 17 years since the mall’s closing,” Brandon Sehlhorst, economic development director, said.

“As the largest available industrial site in the City, we have been working tirelessly over the past few years to overcome the challenges that prevented it from being redeveloped. We have accomplished our goal and are excited for this next step,” Sehlhorst said.

The North Towne Square Mall opened in 1980 and closed in 2005. Between 2005 and 2010 the former mall structure fell into an extreme state of disrepair and was later acquired and demolished by the City in 2011 using state and federal funding. Due to issues primarily pertaining to the property’s title, the site remained vacant for nearly 17 years without any real potential of redevelopment, until now.

NorthPoint plans to invest $85 million to construct three speculative industrial buildings totaling 852,000 square feet. A spec building is a structure that is built without a committed tenant.

“Spec buildings are a major advantage in economic development because the risk to a potential company is significantly reduced since the building is already built – especially in today’s high inflation environment,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

“North Towne is now added to the City's list of recent site redevelopment wins such as Overland, Ironville, Southwyck and Textileather which represent 655 acres of repurposed land that has created 3,103 jobs.”

“The blighted former North Towne Square Mall site has been a major challenge in North Toledo for nearly two decades,” Theresa Morris, District 6 Council Member, said.

“I am proud to be part of the team that repositioned this important asset for the next generation of manufacturing operations. This project will have a catalytic impact on the Alexis Road Corridor.”

###

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TARTA hub closed until further notice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

House fire in east Toledo Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
mlivingnews.com

Rosaria’s on 3rd St.

The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
WTOL 11

Investors looking to revitalize Toledo's oldest neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — A short trip north on Summit Street from downtown will lead right to the historic Vistula neighborhood. It's one of the oldest neighborhoods in Toledo, with its history and culture dating back to the 1830s. But changes are on the way. Investors are spending millions of...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Jury Duty Fee Increase

COMMISSIONERS … Two of the Fulton County Commissioners discuss matters pertaining to a bid received for the water boost pump station upgrade. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, July 26t... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
SWANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#The Mall#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#City Of Toledo Sells#Northpoint Development
WTOL 11

One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Defiance County Economic Names New Workforce & Marketing Manager

The Defiance County Economic Development recently promoted Hannah Waterman to Workforce & Marketing Manager. Waterman recently served as the Office Manager. In her new role, she’ll take the lead on all workforce & marketing initiatives. “I am excited about the opportunity to build relationships with local companies and assist...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Residents Share Concerns About Amphitheater Project

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Parking, noise, traffic, crime and the need for increased safety services are among the concerns citizens raised about a proposed amphitheater during the July 25 Waterville City Council meeting. Jeff and Angie Bronner, Steven Timms, Lisa Haberstock, Kelly Colling and Terri Massucci...
WATERVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
thevillagereporter.com

62nd Annual Chicken BBQ Held In Lyons

The 62nd Annual Chicken BBQ was held in Lyons this past weekend. The event however is more than what its name suggests. It took place at the Lyons Community Ball Park on Friday, July 29th, Saturday July 30th and Sunday July 31st. On Saturday, the event holds a ... PLEASE...
LYONS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sixth Annual Memorial Ride Held At Wauseon VFW Hall

AWARENESS … Justin Deeds, Bronsyn Deeds, and Julie Deeds stand in front of the Wauseon VFW Hall near the crosses that have been put by the road with names of those that have been lost. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) By: Jacob Kessler. The Sixth Annual Dennis Deeds Suicide...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
13abc.com

Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Brothers aim to fully reopen Splash Universe Water Park

DUNDEE, Mich. — Families may have fond memories of taking trips to Splash Universe Water Park in Dundee, Michigan before it was forced to close during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Under the new ownership of brothers Jacob and Joseph Garmo, the wet wonderland is...
13abc.com

Water boil advisory for Benore Rd. & Alexis Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water boil advisory has been issued for some in the Toledo area from June 31 to August 3 at 5:00 p.m. As of Sunday, June 31, water needs to be boiled if you are located between 5901 Benore Rd. to 5947 Benore Rd. and 1125 E. Alexis Rd.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy