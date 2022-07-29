Car Brands That Got Into The Most Accidents On US Roads In 2022, Ranked

digg.com
A TikTok Trend Is Reportedly Increasing Kia And Hyundai Vehicle Thefts In The US
Videos posted to social media show people how to use USB cords to steal cars that don't have a push-start button. Authorities said thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars have grown following since the "Kia Boyz" videos — particularly in the Midwest, where the trend is believed to have started.
A Handful Of States Are Driving Nearly All United States Electric Car Adoption
California is the biggie, with almost 40% of the country's electrics.
No Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Buy: Aston DB5, Other '007' Cars to Be Auctioned
This marks the first time an Aston Martin DB5 stunt car has officially come up for sale.
The Ugly Failure Of A Gorgeous Depression-Era 'Car Of The Future'
And how its designer, Buckminster Fuller, covered for his mistakes.
Get A 2TB M.2 Solid-State Drive For 64% Off
This top-rated NVMe drive from Samsung is on deep discount today at Amazon. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you need a good chunk of fast storage, it's hard to find a better deal than this Samsung 970 Evo Plus drive. With read speeds up to 3,500 MB per second, you're not going to have to wait very long for assets to load in editing apps, games or any massive file moves.
The Summer Of Sharing: People Are Renting Their Boats, Pools And More
People want a taste of the luxe lifestyle.
