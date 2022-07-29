ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatch chile season is back at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
LUBBOCK Beginning the weekend of July 29, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations across the state of Texas will kick off Hatch chile season by roasting fresh Hatch chiles on site, a press release detailed.

Roastings will happen at all locations the first two weekends. Then, roastings will continue the following weekends at select locations until supplies run out.

For years, Hatch chile season has been marked by United Family stores across the company roasting chiles fresh on-site for guests.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of roasting fresh hatch green chiles at our stores,” Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family, stated in the press release. “Each year, we look forward to showing our guests how delicious and versatile these chile peppers can be. They are going to see them all over the store!”

Part of the objective during this time isn’t just providing guests with fresh roasted chiles, but also helping to educate them about the peppers. Guests can learn about the roasting process, the growing process, storing them as well as other roasting events.

Special products will also be available during this time in several different departments. Of course, produce will have fresh peppers, salsa, hatch guacamole as well as a wide variety of Fresh Cut selections incorporating Hatch chiles.

Bakery will have hatch pound cake and hatch muffins. In the market, guests will see hatch pork tenderloin, hatch burger patties as well as ReadyMeals selections incorporating hatch chiles.

