ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

By Rachael Funnell
IFLScience
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
iflscience.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Orcas#Livers#The Daily Beast#White Shark Biologist#Marine Dynamics#Fanatics Drone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newsweek

Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'

A plane passenger couldn't believe their eyes when they looked out the window over Arizona and saw a meteor crater. The massive gouge in the Earth's surface was clearly visible from the sky, arguably one of the better vantage points to appreciate its vastness. The traveler shared a snap to Reddit, under username u/aurallyskilled, as they raved about the incredible view.
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily South

Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?

Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
WILDLIFE
Field & Stream

Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa

Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy