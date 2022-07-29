Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

iflscience.com
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
This Part Fox, Part Wolf, Part Deer Creature Dubbed The “Maned Wolf,” Isn’t Apart Of Any Of Those Families
This kinda reminds me of that good ol’ fashioned dad joke from Dumb & Dumber, when Harry says:. “I once cross-bred a bulldog and a Shih Tzu… I called it a ‘bull shit.'”. However, all dad jokes aside, this is a real life situation, and it’s pretty...
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight
This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
Maned wolf is a strange cross between a fox and a deer, and you’ve never seen anything like it
Although it looks like someone mixed up the DNA for a deer and a fox, South America’s native maned wolf is neither. In fact, the animal isn’t even a part of the family that it is named after. Instead, the maned wolf is scientifically known as Chrysocyon brachyurus, a name that suggests it rests in a class of its own.
Diver Spooked By What He Sees After Swimming To The Bottom Of Loch Ness
A diver was left spooked by what he saw after diving to the bottom of Loch Ness. See for yourself here:. Jeremy Wade lived up to his name, wading his way into the famous Scottish lake in an episode of documentary series River Monsters. Fair play to him, people have...
Rare Animal Found In NY State! Have You Ever Seen One of These?
There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. For example, the 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York or the mountain lion debate. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
The bear that returned to kill a woman after she scared it away showed rare 'predatory' behavior. Here's the best way to avoid any bear attack.
A woman was killed last year in Montana in a rare grizzly bear attack after first scaring it away. A grizzly management specialist said the bear likely returned to the camp because there was food. Properly securing food is a reliable way to decrease the likelihood of drawing in a...
Baby Born With Four Arms And Four Legs Hailed As A ' Miracle Of Nature'.
A baby born on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh, India has sparked disbelief. This is due to a rare condition that gives it four arms and four legs protruding from the stomach. The baby has been compared to Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, health, beauty, and prosperity and having multiple arms.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
goodshomedesign.com
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
Discovery reveals creepy alien-like figures painted thousands of years ago on cave walls
Back in 2018, archaeologists discovered 52 previously undocumented rock shelters in the Swaga Swaga Game Reserve located in central Tanzania. The shelters all appeared to have been painted with rock art, however, weathering had destroyed most of them. One stood out, though, thanks to the alien-like cave paintings that it contained within.
Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'
A plane passenger couldn't believe their eyes when they looked out the window over Arizona and saw a meteor crater. The massive gouge in the Earth's surface was clearly visible from the sky, arguably one of the better vantage points to appreciate its vastness. The traveler shared a snap to Reddit, under username u/aurallyskilled, as they raved about the incredible view.
The Daily South
Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?
Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa
Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
The tallest mountain in the world is located in the U.S. and it's not Mount Everest
View of Mauna KeaPhoto by Nula666 (talk · contribs); CC-BY-SA-3.0 Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth at 29,032 feet above sea level. However, it is not the tallest mountain on Earth.
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
