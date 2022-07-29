Dust Departs

wsvn.com
Warnings issued after 'surprise' tropical storm forms off the coast of Carolinas
A 'surprise' tropical storm has formed off the coasts of the Carolinas and could hammer the area with wild weather this weekend.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
The Weather Channel
Tropical Depression Could Form Near Gulf Coast, But Expect A Heavy Rain Threat Regardless
An area of disturbed weather will be watched for the possible formation of a tropical depression this week. Heavy rainfall will be a threat regardless if a tropical depression forms. Rips currents and lightning strikes will be concerns for beachgoers. A tropical depression could form along the northern Gulf Coast...
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Video shows ominous 'wall of dust' pushing through small Arizona town
The woman behind the camera said the experience resembled a scene from a famous Brendan Fraser movie -- and described the eerie feeling in the air as the ginormous dust cloud enveloped her home. A new ominous video shows a large wall of orange and yellow dust looming over the...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Thunderstorms, record-breaking heat and 60 mph wind gusts stoke McKinney Fire
"When things get going like that on a fire, it gets really difficult."
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
natureworldnews.com
Dangerous Severe Weather Event Expected on Saturday in Midwest US
A potentially dangerous severe weather event is expected to occur on Saturday in the US midwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As oppressive heat baked the southern Plains and East Coast, severe thunderstorm activity has been patchy lately. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a noticeable shift in that pattern is projected by Saturday.
Tropical threat diminishing, but flooding risk remains for Southeast
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the risk of localized flooding will continue over the southeastern United States through the end of the week and into the weekend due largely to a deadlocked weather pattern. AccuWeather meteorologists said concerns for a tropical depression to spin up over the northern Gulf...
Las Vegas Flooding: City Recorded Months Worth of Rain in Under 2 Hours
Following a series of thunderstorms that went through Las Vegas on Thursday (July 28th), parts of Sin City’s iconic strip are reportedly under water due to excessive flooding. The storms notably produced a month’s worth of rain in under two hours. According to AccuWeather, various casinos on the...
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
100 million in U.S. under alerts as heat expands coast to coast
Dangerous heat will continue to grip much of the country Wednesday as cities report record-breaking temperatures from coast to coast. Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, have experienced more days of 100 degrees Fahrenheit this year than they typically do over an entire summer. The number of 100-degree days to date is ranked in the top five for these locations with more expected into next week.
40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.
Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
