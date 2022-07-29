ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dust Departs

By Vivian Gonzalez
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago
wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#East Wind#Florida Straits#Saharan#Southern
natureworldnews.com

Dangerous Severe Weather Event Expected on Saturday in Midwest US

A potentially dangerous severe weather event is expected to occur on Saturday in the US midwest, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. As oppressive heat baked the southern Plains and East Coast, severe thunderstorm activity has been patchy lately. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a noticeable shift in that pattern is projected by Saturday.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain

Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

100 million in U.S. under alerts as heat expands coast to coast

Dangerous heat will continue to grip much of the country Wednesday as cities report record-breaking temperatures from coast to coast. Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, have experienced more days of 100 degrees Fahrenheit this year than they typically do over an entire summer. The number of 100-degree days to date is ranked in the top five for these locations with more expected into next week.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

40 million under heat warnings as 89 large fires rage across U.S.

Some 40 million Americans are under heat alerts due to "dangerous and intense" potentially record-breaking heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley that's expected to expand into the Southeast this week. The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Texas and there were heightened fire...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain

After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy