Westfield, MA

Family, friends suprise Elander at award announcement

By Amy Porter
 3 days ago
Holyoke pays tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, closing after 34 years

HOLYOKE — The community paid tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, an anchor in the city’s restaurant scene, which closed on July 22 after 34 years. Friends, family, and local and state officials gathered at Veterans Park to watch the Fernandez family, led by patriarch Rafael, clock out for the final time. The restaurant attracted long lines of customers daily, anticipating the day’s Latin fare served buffet style.
HOLYOKE, MA
Budding artists make the most of last week of summer rec

WESTFIELD - During the last week of summer Parks & Rec programs for kids, which ends Aug. 4, Little Picassos aged 6 to 8 were meeting in the children’s pavilion in Stanley Park, under the supervision of teacher Heidi Hiner and counselors Ian Lukasik, Elizabeth Baker, Megan Cichonski, with help from junior leader Callie Hiner.
WESTFIELD, MA
Here are Massachusetts' 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Sarah Lamb
New Ruth's Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester

A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
WORCESTER, MA
Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day. The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger. For the second time since opening shop...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues

A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
GARDNER, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

