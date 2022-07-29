Family, friends suprise Elander at award announcement

www.masslive.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Chicopee celebrates National Night Out with free food, K-9 demonstrations, Air Force robots and more
CHICOPEE — Trevor Rogers walked from the police boat to the fire trucks and checked out the bounce house and the climbing wall with his young daughter and neighbor, but it was the horses at National Night Out that really got their attention. “It’s the highlight of their day,”...
Holyoke pays tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, closing after 34 years
HOLYOKE — The community paid tribute to Fernandez Family Restaurant, an anchor in the city’s restaurant scene, which closed on July 22 after 34 years. Friends, family, and local and state officials gathered at Veterans Park to watch the Fernandez family, led by patriarch Rafael, clock out for the final time. The restaurant attracted long lines of customers daily, anticipating the day’s Latin fare served buffet style.
Williamstown artist Joan Dix Blair ‘Marking Time’ with new exhibit
For artist Joan Dix Blair, of Williamstown, the phrase “Marking Time” has two meanings: “passing time” and “making marks” — in her case marks into copper plates and woodblocks. “So that equals ‘mortality’ and ‘printmaking,’” she explains.
Budding artists make the most of last week of summer rec
WESTFIELD - During the last week of summer Parks & Rec programs for kids, which ends Aug. 4, Little Picassos aged 6 to 8 were meeting in the children’s pavilion in Stanley Park, under the supervision of teacher Heidi Hiner and counselors Ian Lukasik, Elizabeth Baker, Megan Cichonski, with help from junior leader Callie Hiner.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
As homelessness spikes in Worcester, city to hold summit to address housing and community well-being
In attempt to address a spike in homelessness in Worcester, the city is holding a summit to develop solutions to reduce it. Homelessness jumped 43% in Worcester and 45% countywide in 2022. The Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance reported 690 homeless adults, both sheltered and unsheltered, in Worcester County in March...
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
Local family gathers for annual Christmas in July picnic
In today's world it is not always easy to get a large family together for an annual gathering. Even so, the Denoncourt family of Chicopee has been making it happen for more than half a century.
Home donated to nonprofit in Holyoke Friday
A special delivery in Holyoke Friday. A home was donated to the non-profit, OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation.
National Night Out events around Western Massachusetts build relationships between police, residents
Police and fire departments across the region are resuming National Night Out events this week, offering everything from free ice cream and a chance to climb onto a fire engine to K-9 demonstrations and visits from the state police helicopter. Traditionally National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday...
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday
The family of a 75-year-old woman and her 55-year-old son, both killed Friday in a car crash in Chicopee, began a grassroots fundraising effort in recent days in hopes of paying for a funeral for their departed family members. Rafael Martinez, 55, died at the scene of the crash on...
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
westernmassnews.com
Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day. The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger. For the second time since opening shop...
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues
A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
Springfield to reopen cooling centers as forecast calls for hot, humid conditions
SPRINGFIELD — The city will reopen its network of cooling centers beginning Wednesday in anticipation of hot, humid conditions through the weekend. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said the centers will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Springfield Police Department success in minority hiring speaks to broader and challenging agenda (Editorial)
The Springfield Police Department has received some good news, and it was earned over 50 years’ time. The news, however, comes with caveats. A consent decree dating back to 1972 was lifted as the city reported that 58% of its patrol officers and 54% of its entire sworn staff are Black, Latino or Asian.
