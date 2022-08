Plenty of hog mollies have come and gone along the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line since 2017. But there has been one shining constant. And that constant is right tackle Taylor Moton, who was named the team’s “secret superstar” by Pro Football Focus as we head into the 2022 campaign. Lead NFL analyst Sam Monson writes that the sixth-year veteran is amongst the game’s best big men, even if he hasn’t gotten the recognition for it.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO