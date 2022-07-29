ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

A Fun Place to Work!

By Sponsored Content
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New Hampton U president shares his hopes for the …. National Night Out is Tuesday night in Hampton...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit

The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple …. Neighbors frightened by Newport News double shooting. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Juvenile shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a juvenile male with a...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Apex Entertainment#The Hampton Roads Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WAVY News 10

Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy