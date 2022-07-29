A Fun Place to Work!

www.wavy.com
NNPD gearing up for National Night Out
For some cities, this is the first time they'll hold several community-wide events since the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New Hampton U president shares his hopes for the …. National Night Out is Tuesday night in Hampton...
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. 2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple …. Neighbors frightened by Newport News double shooting. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New...
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
JEB Little Creek-Fort Story reports new traffic patterns for entry
NORFOLK, Va. — A traffic flow change is coming to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach. According to a statement from the U.S. Navy, Gate 3, which is located at the intersection of Shore Drive and Helicopter Road, will be open 24 hours a day. Gate...
Juvenile shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a juvenile male with a...
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Little Creek-Fort Story base implements new traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story has implemented changes in traffic pattern.
Camp by the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
False Cape State Park is one of the last remaining undeveloped areas along the Atlantic coast. But the trip requires hiking over six miles off the grid.
Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again. Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections. Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on...
Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: July 30, 2022
The kids will be back in school and the summer will be over before you know it. So before that happens, make sure you take advantage of the weekends!
Chesapeake, Virginia Beach see homicide increase from 2021, 2020
(The Center Square) – As homicides and violent crimes increase in major cities throughout the country, the two most populous cities in Virginia have also been subject to this trend, according to a report published by WalletHub.
Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
Alumni preserve history, legacy of beloved high school in Newport News
HAMPTON, Va. — Memories from a local school live on. More than 100 years have passed since Huntington High School (HHS) opened in Newport News. Those with connections to the former HHS marked a special day, filling the ballrooms at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton for a celebration.
