In the Kitchen: National Chicken Wing Day

www.wavy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen Walters
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Norfolk, Virginia Mother Vanished After A Wedding Party With FriendsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorfolk, VA
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
French bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder fostered in Virginia
21 French bulldogs were rescued from a Midwest breeder who had health issues and was downsizing, according to a Windsor-based rescue organization. The dogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads.
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NNPD gearing up for National Night Out
For some cities, this is the first time they'll hold several community-wide events since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
Red, black and striped all over: Virginia Zoo welcomes baby red river hog
The Virginia Zoo is welcoming its newest resident — a baby red river hog born to first-time mom Tikiti.
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peninsulachronicle.com
Longtime Restaurateur To Close Riverwalk Restaurant And Expand Water Street Grille in Yorktown
YORK-When the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Mario Buffa, owner of Riverwalk Restaurant and Water Street Grille in Yorktown, thought his days as a restauranteur were over. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam had closed all bars and restaurants for on-site consumption in effort to reduce the spread of covid-19 on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again. Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections. Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on...
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
13newsnow.com
You can camp by the beach at this Virginia state park. But it's not for the faint of heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you down to load your backpack with camping gear, throw on some hiking shoes and journey through the wilderness?. If you answered yes, False Cape State Park, located beyond the Sandbridge part of Virginia Beach, should be on your list of adventures to conquer.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Coming to a Close
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As I enter my final few weeks as a WAVY intern, it’s hard to believe how far I’ve come. When I started, I only had experience putting together quick news shots on my phone and laptop. No Adobe, no ENPS, no dedicated camera. I edited video on free windows software. Now, I can’t think of doing things any other way.
WAVY News 10
VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth police investigating after 2 men arrive …. 3 NC deputies shot while serving a warrant in Dudley. Police: Dominion worker ran light, struck other vehicle. New Hampton U president shares his hopes for the …. National Night Out is Tuesday night in Hampton...
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Little Creek-Fort Story base implements new traffic changes
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story has implemented changes in traffic pattern.
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
Preparing for back-to-school: Are lunches still free?
It is August first and as many families prepare for back-to-school season, some may wonder if school lunches will be free for all students as they were during the pandemic.
Comments / 0