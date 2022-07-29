Police Probe Fatal Shooting

File Photo

ASBURY PARK – Police asked the public to come forward with any information they can use to learn who shot Kyshawn Walker, a 33-year-old Asbury Park man who was killed on July 28.

Police were called to the scene of the attack, the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Walker had been shot multiple times, police said. He was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-774-1300.