Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt

www.kgns.tv
Related
kgns.tv
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault. Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest a man for aggravated assault charges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police arrest a man for an incident involving a weapon. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, police responded to a call at the 300 block of Lugo Avenue. Once officers got there a woman who was an alleged victim of domestic assault said...
kgns.tv
Probation office oversees 7,000 cases in Webb County per year
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, Webb County proclaimed the end of July as Probation Officer’s Week. The county recognized the department for their hard work before and during the pandemic. The department states they hand over 7,000 cases per year. However, those cases are on the rise. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest 3 teens for deadly conduct with a weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are facing charges of deadly conduct with a weapon after a shooting that damaged a home and a business. The incident happened on July 11 when Laredo Police were called out to Guerrero and Pine Street at around 7 a.m. There was a shooting...
kgns.tv
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.
kgns.tv
Laredo police investigates criminal mischief report
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help in finding a car linked to a crime. This week, police published an image of a vehicle that they say is linked to a recent criminal mischief report. If you have any information regarding the location of the vehicle and/or driver, you’re asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
kgns.tv
City allowing Laredoans to have a garage sale without permit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits for one whole weekend. During the weekend of August 12, residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Mural calls on leaders to ‘Protect Our Water’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy weekend for several Laredoans, who used paint and brushes to make their voices heard. The non-profit, Rio Grande International Study Center along with volunteers, has completed a mural along the Rio Grande. The finished art piece is located at Tres Laredo Park...
kgns.tv
Councilmember highlights city services available for parents
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city leader is bringing awareness to programs available for new parents. District 7 councilmember, Vanessa Perez decided to bring awareness to the programs after she heard the story of one year old Angel Esquivel who died on July 22nd at a children’s hospital in Corpus Christi due to severe head trauma.
kgns.tv
City mobile health unit is back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If your child still needs to get a health screening before the start of the school year. The city of Laredo is hosting, for the third time, it’s mobile health clinic on Friday, August 5th. The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free...
kgns.tv
Mexican Gang Member arrested in Encinal
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week a Mexican gang member was arrested in Encinal. A chase ends with the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Encinal. According to the Encinal Police Department, they performed a traffic stop earlier this week with a black S-U-V for a speeding violation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services. There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills. During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community...
Chase ends in fatal car accident off Highway 16 north of Freer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chase involving law officials resulted in a crash north of Freer on Highway 16. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, sheriff deputies began a pursuit when the driver of another vehicle started driving carelessly. Freer law officials pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed...
kgns.tv
Water infrastructure needs creates financial strain for city
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two major issues relating to the city’s water system is addressed by Mayor Pete Saenz. Saenz stated that over 20 percent of the city’s old water lines were replaced, which is costing millions of dollars. He indicated that the current water and sewer rate...
kgns.tv
Laredo Mother arrested after baby dies from head trauma
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother is arrested just days before her one-year-old son died from severe head injuries. Damaris Esquivel, 21 is now charged with two counts of injury to a child after her baby was reportedly taken to a Laredo hospital with head trauma on Friday. According...
texasstandard.org
Falcon Lake, now at devastatingly low capacity, has a storied history
There’s been a lot of concern focused on Nevada’s Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States and the water source for more than 25 million people. It’s fallen to just 25% capacity and is dropping rather rapidly. But here in Texas, Falcon Lake is beating Mead in a race to the bottom: It’s at just 12% capacity.
kgns.tv
Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, Laredo Independent School District began distributing schedules for the upcoming school year. High and middle school student schedules will be available for pick-up at their respective campuses. Schedule pick-up are as follows:. · Seniors Monday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and...
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
kgns.tv
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze Monday afternoon will bring a slim chance of a scattered shower Monday afternoon. The atmosphere will only be marginally moist, and lifted air will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. Any showers that form should be scattered, and most places will stay dry. After Monday, shower chances should be gone, and afternoon temperatures will reach further above 100F.
Comments / 0