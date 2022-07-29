Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a hot start to the week with a couple of showers and storms mixed in Monday we are tracking more on the way for your Tuesday, and for that matter the rest of the week for the region. Each day we will continue to start on the dry and sunny note followed by clouds and some pop up showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Storms will develop across the southern and eastern part of the viewing area in the afternoon and will try to push north as easterly flow in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere dominate the region. Temperatures will be toasty, but not insanely hot as showers and storms each day will likely hold our high temperatures under 100 each day with the “coolest” weather Friday and Saturday.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO