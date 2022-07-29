Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

www.ksla.com
KHBS
Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session
Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
KSLA
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of Louisiana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in our area, who are...
KSLA
Heat and scattered storms ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a hot start to the week with a couple of showers and storms mixed in Monday we are tracking more on the way for your Tuesday, and for that matter the rest of the week for the region. Each day we will continue to start on the dry and sunny note followed by clouds and some pop up showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Storms will develop across the southern and eastern part of the viewing area in the afternoon and will try to push north as easterly flow in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere dominate the region. Temperatures will be toasty, but not insanely hot as showers and storms each day will likely hold our high temperatures under 100 each day with the “coolest” weather Friday and Saturday.
