ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

By The Associated Press
KSLA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Arkansas teacher pay discussion continues ahead of potential special session

Ark. — Arkansas teachers continue to rally for a pay raise, but the issue may not be discussed at the potential special session next week. “That’s not looking like it’s going to be included in the call," Democratic Sen. Greg Leding said. "Even though the governor supports it and all democrats support it and a growing number of Republicans support it, there’s still not quite enough support.”
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLA

New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 1 marks the first day for several new medical marijuana laws in Louisiana. Police cannot use the smell of Louisiana as a reason to do home searches without a warrant,. The Louisiana Department of Health is in charge of regulation, instead of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Heat and scattered storms ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a hot start to the week with a couple of showers and storms mixed in Monday we are tracking more on the way for your Tuesday, and for that matter the rest of the week for the region. Each day we will continue to start on the dry and sunny note followed by clouds and some pop up showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Storms will develop across the southern and eastern part of the viewing area in the afternoon and will try to push north as easterly flow in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere dominate the region. Temperatures will be toasty, but not insanely hot as showers and storms each day will likely hold our high temperatures under 100 each day with the “coolest” weather Friday and Saturday.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy