ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Rotary Club fish fry a success

kbeyfm.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kbeyfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
roundtherocktx.com

Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival

SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13

The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Marble Falls, TX
Society
City
Marble Falls, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Fast Casual

Kona Grill opens ghost kitchen

The One Group Hospitality Inc., which owns Kona Grill and Bao Yum, is opening a delivery and carry-out only location in Austin through its partnership with Reef Kitchens, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. "This is the first time The One Group is partnering...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Fish Fry#Picayune#Charities#Kbey
Reform Austin

Dog Dies After Swimming In Toxic-Algae Infested Creek

A dog died within an hour of swimming in a Texas creek where toxic algae has been found, according to officials. Austin officials warned locals about possible toxic algae located in a creek at Barking Springs, in the area of Barton Creek near Barton Springs Pool. The warning was emitted after the dog died on Sunday, July 10 after swimming in the water, according to Fox News.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar

AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KXAN

Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts

HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
HUTTO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy