Rotary Club fish fry a success

Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival
SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13
The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
Raising Cane’s breaks ground on first dog park in Texas
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Raising Cane’s is partnering with Copperas Cove City Park to open its first dog park in Texas to provide a safe, active spot for dogs and dog-owners. The chicken-finger franchise native to Louisiana expanded to 470 locations worldwide. Soon, it will expand its dog...
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Kona Grill opens ghost kitchen
The One Group Hospitality Inc., which owns Kona Grill and Bao Yum, is opening a delivery and carry-out only location in Austin through its partnership with Reef Kitchens, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. "This is the first time The One Group is partnering...
Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?
Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
'We need our community': Austin Animal Center urging public to adopt, foster or volunteer
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is pleading for help from the public as the shelter remains in critical capacity, resulting in the majority of dogs being displaced. AAC posted a video on its Instagram account showing the current state of the shelter. The person behind the camera shows...
Dog Dies After Swimming In Toxic-Algae Infested Creek
A dog died within an hour of swimming in a Texas creek where toxic algae has been found, according to officials. Austin officials warned locals about possible toxic algae located in a creek at Barking Springs, in the area of Barton Creek near Barton Springs Pool. The warning was emitted after the dog died on Sunday, July 10 after swimming in the water, according to Fox News.
National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar
AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
Happy, energetic pup looking for his forever home after four years at Leander shelter
LEANDER, Texas - This weekend's FOX 7 Pet of the Weekend is a six-and-a-half year old dog named Darwin from Texas Humane Heroes. "He's a big boy. He is full of energy, full of life. He is so sweet," Sam with the Texas Humane Heroes said. "He's excited when he's out and about. But he can also go for a good cuddle, just super loving dog overall."
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
Drought restrictions may soon worsen in the Hill Country
As drought conditions continue in Central Texas, water sources get drier and drier, and drought restrictions could continue to worsen.
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
