10 Airbnbs in Richmond, Virginia, To Experience the Best of the City

matadornetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
virginiatraveltips.com
Weekend in Richmond Itinerary: 2-3 Days in Virginia’s Capital City
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The capital of Virginia is one of the best places to visit if you’re looking for a trip that’s full of culture and history! This guide details how to spend an epic weekend in Richmond (and this Richmond itinerary even has a map)!
Bolt scoots out of Richmond
Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the Richmond area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations.
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic
Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘American Idol’ hosts virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions in Virginia
A search across the country is underway for the next "American Idol" and the search is coming to Virginia next week.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
Richmond woman, knocked out by COVID last year, still waiting for VEC benefits
“I spoke with a representative initially, and it seemed like it would be easy process,” said Kamara Horton, who works in a dental office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
200-year-old tree falls on Petersburg homes
No one was hurt when a 200-year-old tree fell on a duplex along the 1000 block of 6th Street in Petersburg, city officials shared Monday afternoon.
Why Richmond Police want 'all the neighbors to come out'
Richmond Police kicked off National Night Out with a registration event outside the Walmart on Sheila Lane Saturday.
New Kent County Fair kicks off this coming Saturday
The New Kent County Fair will be held next weekend, with two special events in the days leading up to the fair.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Richmond officer-involved shooting suspect in custody on previous charges
One week after a reported officer-involved shooting in Manchester sent two individuals to the hospital, the investigation into what led to the incident and who fired first continues
As homelessness crisis grows, Richmond still doesn't have 24/7 shelter
As extreme heat continues to take a toll on Central Virginia, some members of vulnerable populations have nowhere to find relief during the night.
13newsnow.com
Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs
NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.
Police: 177 people arrested in Richmond during special operation, majority connected to government housing
The Richmond Police Department said officers have arrested 177 people in a special operation that was launched after two boys were gunned down outside a convenience store in November.
Comments / 2