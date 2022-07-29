McFarland to Badger Small Conference; Monona Grove to Badger Big for 2023-24 school year

The Badger Conference will be undergoing some major changes for the 2023-24 school year.

Monroe is moving out, while McFarland takes its place in a non-football realignment of the conference.

“This is a non-football conference realignment. That means every sport other than football is going to be realigned into the Badger Conference,” said McFarland football coach and athletic director Paul Ackley.

The Spartans were in the Badger Conference before moving to the Rock Valley Conference in 2008. Swimming, hockey and wrestling stayed in the Badger because the Rock Valley did not support those sports. Soccer, cross country, track and field, golf, basketball, tennis, baseball, volleyball and softball will now join the other McFarland sports in the Badger.

The Badger Conference has undergone changes in the past, splitting into the East and West, North and South and Large and Small. With McFarland moving in, the conference will realign into a Badger-Big and a Badger-Small, based on each school’s enrollment. The move was decided in meetings between athletic directors, superintendents and principals.

“We wanted to try and put schools into appropriate, competitive equity,” said Ackley.

Each conference will have eight teams, with the Badger Small taking Edgewood, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, McFarland, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Portage and Sauk Prairie. The Badger Big will include Waunakee, DeForest, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Monona Grove, Oregon, Fort Atkinson and Milton.

“Another conference AD pointed out to me when they went through this proposal a few years ago, Monona Grove was in the small based on enrollment during that time and is now in the large, only a few years after initial discussions,” said Monona Grove athletic director Joseph Schneider.

With a school enrollment of 763, McFarland is the third smallest school in the Badger Conference. Edgewood is the smallest at 499 students and Portage is second with 753 students.

“Every four years, we are going to re-evaluate the enrollments,” said Ackley. “With Fort Atkinson being the smallest of the big, if their enrollment drops and Baraboo’s goes up, then that could change.”

The Spartans will remain in the Rock Valley Conference for football. Before Covid, the WIAA and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association approved keeping football realignment separate from all other sports because every school wanted to do better in football. Each sport will be looked at differently by the Badger Conference since not all schools offer the same sports.

“Now we can realign McFarland, still keep them in a competitive football conference that’s going to be a better fit and play schools our size,” said Ackley.

Ackley wants to keep Rock Valley ties in other sports and schedule teams like Edgerton and Evansville in non-conference games. The Spartans will also face other Badger-Big schools to also make-up non-conference schedules.

The biggest problem that McFarland will face will be travel. The Spartans trade an hour and 15 minute travel to Big Foot for an hour and 15 minute travel to Reedsburg. McFarland will have to travel an hour to Baraboo, 45 minutes to Portage and 40 minutes to Sauk Prairie.

“We don’t feel like our travel is going to decrease a ton, however we are going to be able to connect with some more local schools like Stoughton, Edgewood and Mount Horeb that are in Dane County,” said Ackley.

While McFarland will travel some miles for conference games, Monona Grove gets the benefit of the Badger Big being more centralized in Dane County. The farthest conference game for Monona Grove will be about 45 minutes to Watertown, while Beaver Dam, Milton and Fort Atkinson will take over 30 minutes.

“We have a pretty big benefit of being fairly centrally located in comparison to the rest of the Badger Conference that allows us to find some creative solutions,” said Schneider. “We have been fortunate to have some dedicated coaches get their license to drive buses, which has helped out our travel issues.”

Realignment takes six months to go through with applications. Schools that wish to move conferences have until October 15 to initiate an application. In November, the realignment request gets published and the WIAA Realignment Task Force meets in December to review the application.

In January, the task force holds a virtual meeting with the schools that are affected by the realignment. The proposal is published in February and in March, the WIAA Board of Control reviews the proposal. The final proposal is published in April.

“We’re excited for the future of the Badger Conference, providing some wonderful competitive experiences for our kids, and continuing to provide exciting sports seasons for our fans and communities,” said Schneider.