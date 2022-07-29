Research team discovers sharks don't avoid cities

www.10news.com
Related
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Earth is spinning faster than usual, but why? What experts say after shortest day ever
“When you start looking at the real nitty gritty, you realize that Earth is not just a solid ball that is spinning,” one astronomer said.
Comments / 0