First Alerts issued for next few days as cold front brings storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief break from the intense heat for this weekend with an enhanced risk for storms. First Alert Sunday & Monday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. A mix of sun and clouds for today with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours. This will be a concern for the Charlotte FC game this evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO