First Alerts issued for next few days as cold front brings storms

WBTV
Hot and muggy week ahead, with daily chances for scattered storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds and passing showers broke our long running streak of 90-degree days as highs only reached the mid 80s in Charlotte. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight and will quickly rebound back into the low-mid 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Next few days: Mid 90s...
WBTV
New streak of 90-degree weather about to begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a welcome break from the torrid heat Monday, with afternoon temperatures only in the middle 80s, it’s back to reality today. High temperatures will jump back into the middle 90s with the heat index nearing 100 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances look to be quite low today with no more than a 20% chance for a stray thunderstorm.
WBTV
First Alert: An earlier Monday start to storms expected
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in play today, as more showers and storms are in the forecast, but there are some subtle changes. First Alert Today: Storms may get an earlier start. Midweek: Middle 90s back in the forecast. Looking Ahead: Above-normal temps hold thru the weekend.
WBTV
First Alert: Scattered showers and storms could hit the Carolinas this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of this Saturday has been hot and storm free, but we could still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area later tonight. First Alert Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms late afternoon. First Alert Monday: Partly cloudy then PM storms. Tuesday: Isolated storms, warmer. With a...
WBTV
First Alert: Scattered storms Sunday and Monday to kickoff new week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start this morning, more unsettled weather in store for today and Monday. Clouds will break today to feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 80s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Scattered storms are expected for the afternoon/evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.
WBTV
First Alert remains through the weekend as storms roll in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief break from the intense heat for this weekend with an enhanced risk for storms. First Alert Sunday & Monday: Scattered PM thunderstorms. A mix of sun and clouds for today with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will develop in the high country this afternoon and become more prominent over the Charlotte metro area in the evening and early night hours. This will be a concern for the Charlotte FC game this evening. Strong wind gusts, localized flooding, and lightning will be threats today.
Hundreds in south Charlotte without power for several hours after Saturday storms
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy was working most of Sunday to restore power outages in Mecklenburg County from Saturday night’s storms. About 1,600 customers in south Charlotte lost electricity Saturday night; of those, about 800 in the Sharon Woods area were without power until late Sunday evening. Jennifer Orsomarso,...
WBTV
WBTV becomes first station in the US to access high resolution radar service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announced today that it has become the first station in the U.S. to access a revolutionary new Radar as a Service (RaaS) offering from climate tech leader, Climavision, filling a critical weather radar coverage gap in the Charlotte region. The station will have exclusive access to the most advanced, high-resolution, dual-polarization X-band radar in the Charlotte media market.
WBTV
CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Twenty-four hours made a world of difference for travelers flying into and out of the CLT Airport. On Sunday, WBTV reported more than 280 flights leaving Charlotte were delayed, and more than 200 additional flights that were coming into Charlotte were delayed. Those statistics are according to Flight Aware.
Charlotte FC postponed after weather delays, lightning warning
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Weather delayed kickoff and then a lightning strike delayed the match before the Charlotte FC contest was finally postponed around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. FC was set to face the Columbus Crew (7-5-9) at 7 p.m. before storms moved through the area. At 6:36 p.m. […]
WBTV
24 Hours of Booty Starts Tonight
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
WBTV
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. A WBTV hidden camera investigation found roughly half of the fareboxes used to punch tickets and collect money aren’t working properly. The numbers are backed up by riders and drivers who have told WBTV the problem has existed for months without a fix.
One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck
NCDOT is reporting all lanes are closed as of 2:40 p.m. and are expecting those lanes will remain closed until around 6:10 p.m.
WBTV
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
Hundreds of flights delayed, dozens cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of flights were delayed and over a hundred cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to the website Flight Aware. Most of the delays came from American Airlines and its subsidaries, PSA Airlines and Piedmont. Of the cancellations, nearly 60 were from American Airlines,...
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
WBTV
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
WBTV
Run Kannapolis 5K Fall schedule has been announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has announced several races this Fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this Fall.
WBTV
CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Riders can give their feedback regarding the Charlotte Area Transit System’s upcoming services modifications due to bus operator shortages. CATS is offering pop-up and virtual meetings ahead of the Monday, Aug. 15 adjustment to how often buses and the LYNX blue line runs. The...
MEDIC: 1 dead after crash on I-77 in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Motorists experienced significant delays early Monday afternoon due to a deadly wreck in Huntersville, MEDIC said. One person died in the crash that happened on Interstate 77 northbound at Gilead Road, according to MEDIC. The road was cleared for all traffic by 3 p.m., according to...
