'Don't be a jerk.' Northern Michigan brewery has message for rude customers

(WWJ) -- A Northern Michigan brewery has a message for customers who insist on being jerks.

"If you can't be kind...We can't help you," is the message Short's Brewing Company -- located on 121 N. Bridge St. in Bellaire -- put out, aimed at customers whose rude behavior has gotten out of hand amid another bustling summer.

Short's posted on their Facebook page Thursday that summer business brings the "relentless" wave of customers who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back."

Short’s says their short-staffed crew is doing the best they can with the resources they have, so they won't be tolerating the negative behavior. And if you come during peak times during tourist season, they say...be patient and prepared to wait for a table -- and don't be a jerk!

"This is the service industry, not the servant industry," said owner, Joe Short.

This message is similar to Short's “Enough is Enough” statement that was posted less than a year ago, as instances of abusive and threatening behavior by customers begin to increase.

Mistreatment of servers has sadly become a common theme since travel and dining have increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. Just earlier this week, another restaurant made a similar statement. East Park Tavern in Charlevoix made headlines when they said they would be closing early due to mistreatment of servers.