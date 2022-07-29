Couples say the key to happy marriage is the '2-2-2 rule'

www.foxnews.com
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's marriage certificate seen for first time
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage certificate can be seen for the first time. The certificate confirms that Lopez requested to have her name legally changed to Jennifer Affleck. Pastor Ryan Wolfe performed the marriage at The Little White Chapel on July 17, according to the document obtained by Fox News Digital.
Chicago mother prepares for back-to-school shopping amid inflation: ‘Definitely a struggle’
Back to school shopping has never been so pricey for parents as today's extremely high inflation continues. The National Retail Federation says that the cost of school supplies will increase by 40% in 2022, with total projected expenses jumping nearly $200 since 2019. Chicago mom of two Ester di Filippo...
Penny Pinchers Are Sharing Proven Tips For Planning An Amazing, Low-Budget Vacation — And Some Of Them Are GENIUS
"You will not BELIEVE the places that let me in for free because I showed them my student ID card."
