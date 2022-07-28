Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward not included in squad for Saturday's friendly against Atletico Madrid

www.skysports.com
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
SkySports
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
SkySports
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea working on deal to sign Leicester City central defender
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. Leicester's asking price could be prohibitive, with reports suggesting they could demand up to £85m, given Fofana has five years left on his contract. The France U21 international signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester in...
SkySports
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
SkySports
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig increasingly confident of re-signing Chelsea striker
RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. Talks between the two clubs are running 'at full speed' and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities, whether it be a loan or permanent deal. Chelsea signed...
SkySports
Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Manchester United...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward returns for first pre-season match amid transfer speculation
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first pre-season appearance for Manchester United in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano after a summer of speculation about his future. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford prior to the final whistle emerged on social media, but United have clarified he was one of a number of players to do so, and it is not an issue for the club.
SkySports
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Nantes: Neymar scores twice with Lionel Messi also on target in Trophee des Champions
Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Neymar scored twice as French champions Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winners Nantes 4-0 to win the Trophee des Champions on Sunday. Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.
SkySports
RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane off the mark as five different scorers help Bayern retain Supercup
Sadio Mane scored his first official goal for his new club as Bayern Munich held off a late comeback from RB Leipzig to retain the German Supercup in a 5-3 thriller. Jamal Musiala swept past Peter Gulacsi to open the scoring for Bayern, before Mane opened his Bayern account when Serge Gnabry squared for the former Liverpool to slot home forom close range.
SkySports
Manchester United seeking to sell six defenders before transfer window closes - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are looking to ship six of their out-of-favour defenders before the transfer window closes in one month as new boss Erik ten Hag continues rebuilding his squad, with Sevilla interested in Alex Telles and Phil Jones in talks with DC United.
SkySports
James Maddison: Newcastle make second transfer bid in region of £50m for Leicester midfielder
Newcastle have made a second bid in the region of £50m for Leicester midfielder James Maddison. The Magpies are awaiting a response to their improved offer for the 25-year-old, after their opening £40m bid was rejected at the weekend. Leicester are believed to value Maddison, who joined the...
SkySports
Hull City 2-1 Bristol City: Tigers hit back for victory
Jean Michael Seri's deflected goal in injury-time earned Hull a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City. The former Fulham midfielder was given too much space in the third minute of added time, and fortune was on his side as his strike from the edge of the penalty box struck a defender and looped over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.
SkySports
Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Roger Ibanez header gives Jose Mourinho victory over former club in Israel
Tottenham ended their preparations for the new Premier League season with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Roma as Jose Mourinho tasted victory against his former club in Israel. Paulo Dybala was handed his debut for the Serie A club after completing his free transfer from Juventus earlier this week, and it was the Argentine's corner that was headed in by Roger Ibanez in the 29th minute at the Haifa International Stadium.
SkySports
Darwin Nunez: Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's Community Shield hero
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the impact Darwin Nunez had coming off the bench to turn the Community Shield in his side's favour against Manchester City. The 23-year-old Uruguay striker, who could become the club's record signing at £85m if all the add-ons included in the summer deal with Benfica come to fruition, was introduced with 30 minutes to go and produced an impressive cameo.
SkySports
England vs Germany player ratings: Chloe Kelly steals the show, Ella Toone influence deserves plaudits
Mary Earps - 9 Commanded her box excellently well, as she has done all tournament. Her handling was so impressive that it reduced Germany's aerial threat to next to nothing. That was undoubtedly boosted when Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side lost Alexandra Popp to injury in the warm-up, but Earps still had a sizeable job to do to prevent Germany's numerous danger players. She's constantly orchestrating her backline and was only breached twice all tournament, cementing her place as England's No.1.
SkySports
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
SkySports
England Women 2-1 Germany Women (AET): Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal seals Euro 2022 glory for Lionesses
Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal saw England beat Germany 2-1 and win Euro 2022 in sensational fashion at a packed-out Wembley Stadium. In front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192, Kelly's 110th-minute winner secured England the country's first major international success since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.
UEFA・
SkySports
Euro 2022's defining moments: England's final victory against Germany to Alessia Russo and Alexandra Popp magic
From Alessia Russo's stunning goal to continuous record-breaking moments, Euro 2022 has been one of the biggest and most exciting women's tournaments in history. Here, Sky Sports takes a look back at the moments that defined a summer... England opener in front of record crowd. Much of England's pre-tournament build-up...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward set to be part of squad for Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo will be part of Manchester United's squad for Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed. Ronaldo was not included in United's 21-man squad for Saturday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo, with the forward still wanting to leave the club after talks this week.
