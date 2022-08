Sitting in an empty reception room on the fifth floor of the Mint Museum in Uptown Charlotte, Ismael Abdallah, also known by his musical pseudonym Brio., is fresh off the bus from New York City. He left Manhattan at around 11 p.m. the previous night and, after three unexpected stops during the trip, didn’t arrive in Charlotte until 2:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO