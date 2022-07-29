Kodiak’s Independent Living Center to host disability pride event this weekend

kmxt.org
Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center receives national award for environmental stewardship
Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for sustainability. The medical facility was one of 99 winners of the Partner Recognition Award from the organization Project Greenhealth. Recipients “have a commitment to environmental improvements and have achieved progress” in implementing more sustainable practices at their facilities, according to the organization’s website.
