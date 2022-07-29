How one health tech company is smashing the glass ceiling

www.beckershospitalreview.com
The guide to effective leadership? David Lundquist from Spectrum Health Partners uncovers his acronym "T.P.A." for the answer
David Lundquist is the principal of Franklin, Tenn-based Spectrum Health Partners. Mr. Lundquist will serve on the panel "Big Tech in Healthcare: Exciting Opportunities and What Executives Should Be Afraid of" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Will Amazon’s Acquisition of One Medical Force Health Systems to Reinvent Their Primary Care Delivery?
Primary care has been long overdue for a reset, and Amazon’s recent acquisition of One Medical is confirmation that innovative change can no longer be avoided. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. The $3.9 billion purchase of a technology-focused primary care company demonstrates Amazon’s desire to...
$45M funding round for AI diagnostics company includes Mayo Clinic
Diagnostic Robotics, a company that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose medical conditions, closed on a $45 million series B funding round July 28 that included Mayo Clinic. With the move, the startup becomes a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Diagnostic Robotics uses predictive models to help reduce avoidable emergency room...
A tech staffing platform is about partnership not a client-vendor relationship.
COVID-19 exposed so many cracks in the American healthcare system, but nowhere were those cracks wider than in nurse staffing. Nurses at the bedside endured the vicious cycle of emotional and physical burnout, the exodus of early retirees, and ever-increasing nurse to patient ratios. Staffing agencies played a role during...
15 recent health IT innovations, partnerships
From using artificial intelligence to predict and diagnose disease to expanding hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have joined a variety of health tech companies in innovative partnerships. Here are 15 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 18. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System is partnering with Atlanta-based urgent care...
Fostering a comfortable space for your employees is essential, Dr. Steven Sheris says
Steven Sheris, MD, is the president of N.J.-based Atlantic Medical Group and the executive vice president and chief physician executive of N.J.-based Atlantic Health System. Dr. Sheris will serve on the panel " Medical Group Management: Top Issues and Strategies for 2023" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Google backs $65M funding for precision medicine startup
Google's venture capital arm, GV, participated in the $65 million series A fundraising round for precision medicine startup Vicinitas Therapeutics. Vicinitas Therapeutics specializes in developing protein stabilization platforms that can be used in therapeutics for cancer and genetic disorders, according to a July 28news release from the biotechnology company. Vicinitas...
Sangeeta Bardhan Cook to lead business development, innovation at Temple University Health
Sangeeta Bardhan Cook, PhD, was named senior vice president of commercialization strategy and business development for Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, and chief innovation officer of its Fox Chase Cancer Center, effective Aug. 1. Dr. Bardhan Cook will oversee technology transfer, intellectual property, licensing functions, new research business development, and...
Feeding organic leadership growth with Dr. Stephen Viel from Halifax Health
Stephen Viel, MD, is the medical director of emergency services at Daytona Beach, Fla-based Halifax Health. Dr. Viel will present "Why Now is the Time to Insource your Emergency Physician Services and How to do it Effectively" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Amazon boosts lead in growing cloud market
The global cloud industry grew by nearly a third year over year, and Amazon increased its lead in the market, according to a July 28 report from Synergy Research Group. The cloud market was up 29 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier, the report found. Amazon's worldwide market share increased a full percentage point to nearly 34 percent, while Google also saw growth in the quarter.
Health system leader shares best practices on forecasting and supply chain resiliency
In a time when the healthcare supply chain industry is a dynamic and complex environment, it is important to learn from each other’s supply strategies. The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success.
Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
Viewpoint: 'Pharmacy desert' definition is ripe for revision
Time traveled is a better indicator than distance traveled in determining what constitutes a pharmacy desert, Yale and Weill Cornell researchers argue in a July 29 opinion piece in The Hill. Research that tracks the availability of pharmacies in relation to population data usually measures distance from the patient's home...
Novant Health hospital taps Beth Mosher as new chief nursing officer
Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center has welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Mint Hill Times reported Aug. 1. Most recently, Ms. Mosher was the director of clinical and administrative operations at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, Ill. She began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill., and was a real estate agent before starting her nursing career.
Senator calls on FTC to probe Amazon's One Medical acquisition
On July 28, Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter to the Federal Trade Commission urging it to look into Amazon's planned acquisition of One Medical. "This particular acquisition, if allowed to proceed, would represent an alarming new direction for a company that already wields far too much power," Mr. Hawley wrote. "Most importantly, this acquisition would provide Amazon with access to enormous tranches of patient data."
Northside Cancer Institute joins oncology alliance
Atlanta-based Northside Hospital Cancer Institute joined the Caris Life Sciences Precision Oncology Alliance last week. The alliance includes 69 cancer centers and academic institutions. Members work to establish and optimize molecular testing standards, according to a July 22 news release from the hospital. "We are thrilled to welcome Northside Hospital...
Amazon's threat to retail pharmacies: 3 findings
The retail pharmacy industry is facing increased competition from online retailers such as Amazon, according to the J.D. Power 2022 "U.S. Pharmacy Study" released July 28. The report is based on survey responses from 12,142 U.S. pharmacy customers who filled a prescription within the past 12 months. Responses were collected between September 2021 and May 2022.
How 5 health systems are pacing on their climate pledges
Many health systems have pledged to change their strategies in order to meet climate goals, some set individually and others as part of a national agenda. Five of the biggest health systems have also made commitments and are chipping away at their goals. Here are the climate commitments five health...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. ChristianaCare, based in Newark, Del., seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C., seeks a revenue manager...
Mon Health Medical Center names Krystal Atkinson chief administrative officer
West Virginia-based Mon Health Medical Center has named Krystal Atkinson, DNP, its chief administrative officer. David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health System, said that Dr. Atkinson, a Mon Health senior vice president and chief nursing executive, has made an impact since joining Mon Health two years ago, including expanding the new graduate nursing pipeline.
