Friday cool-down with some monsoon activity

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: The Duke City Is Trying out a Zero-Fare Bus ExperimentDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Breaking Bad Statues Have Been Gifted to the Duke CityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, flash flooding envelop parts of metro
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More widespread rain continues to flood several parts of New Mexico. Rio Rancho and Albuquerque’s westside collected around 1.3″ of rain in less than an hour flooding some roadways. Flash flooding warnings are in effect for parts of the Jemez as well with heavy rain inundating the Cerro Pelado burn scar with more than 2″ of rain! Stay safe out there and avoid low-lying areas since these rainfall amounts are life-threatening. These showers will continue pushing off to the northeast this evening as the metro rain ends earlier. Isolated storms remain elsewhere through midnight or so especially west. Otherwise, sky conditions will remain mainly cloudy. Temperatures have dramatically cooled off this evening as well thanks to the rain. Some spots in the northern mountains are in the lower 60s.
rrobserver.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: What happens when the weather doesn’t cooperate
Snow and slick roads can delay schools. (Garrison Wells/the Observer) During inclement weather, it is sometimes necessary to delay the start of the school day. These delays allow time for snowy or icy roads to thaw, improving safety for buses and for parents/guardians and students driving to school. An abbreviated...
rrobserver.com
Backyard birds of the week
This week’s birds are two more species that we can see in our Rio Rancho yards. The first is the Lesser Goldfinch, which we can usually see during their mating season. I have seen them as early as February and as late as October!. This little bird is just...
hwy.co
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
territorysupply.com
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
KRQE News 13
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
rrobserver.com
Travel magazine: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa among world’s best
Santa Ana Pueblo – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa is no stranger to top destination and resort awards. The luxury resort — on 550 acres of the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe — was named among the “Top 15 Resort Hotels in the West” in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best awards.
losalamosreporter.com
Warning About Dogs And Toxic Mushrooms
First of all, my dog is okay. So you can read this letter without worrying about an unhappy ending. Second, I wanted to share my experience to warn everyone about the possibility of dogs finding toxic mushrooms on local high-elevation trails, or anywhere there are a lot of wild mushrooms growing.
Local pest control shops see increase in ants across the metro
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There may be some unwanted visitors joining you on your summer picnic or even an unwelcomed tenant inside your home this year. Pest control shops are seeing more ants right now. “Bug guys and gals dread this time of year because the ants are so bad and I actually can’t wait […]
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul bring record crowd to Isotopes Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In what was possibly the most anticipated game at Isotopes park this season, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were in attendance for Saturday night’s Green Chile Cheeseburgers game. Cranston and Paul received a warm welcome from fans during a pregame ceremony where Heisenberg and Jesse Pinkman thanked the city […]
KRQE News 13
2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
rrobserver.com
Raising Cane’s now planning 5 ABQ-area locations — including Rio Rancho
Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s is now planning to open five locations in the Albuquerque metro area — including Rio Rancho — in 2023, the company said Wednesday. Raising Cane’s previously said that location would open during the summer of 2022, but a company spokesman said Wednesday that they are now tentatively looking to open their doors in January of next year.
New Mexico road sign corrected after misspelling 'Albuquerque'
July 29 (UPI) -- Officials in New Mexico said a highway sign in the East Mountains was corrected after travelers pointed out the word "Albuquerque" was missing its "r." The sign for Interstate 40 was recently installed on Route 66, and social media users pointed out the name of the city was misspelled as "Albuqueque."
rrobserver.com
New life for Secondhand Treasures in Corrales
Over the years, SWARF has spent or donated almost a million dollars. A tiny Corrales icon with international impact teetered briefly on the brink of extinction. It now has new life, thanks to an important concept: collaboration. Secondhand Treasures, the highly visible lifeline of Southwest Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (SWARF),...
point2homes.com
105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501
Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers got a chance to enjoy local artistry Sunday at the Summer Vibes Pop-Up Market. Plenty of people were out at the Dreams Event Studio on Osuna near Eubank, enjoying dozens of vendors, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry, paints, bows, socks, and desserts – all of it coming from local artists. The […]
kunm.org
SAT: Thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southwest, "Breaking Bad" statues shine a new spotlight on the show and Albuquerque, + More
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos – By Ken Ritter, Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press. Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
KOAT 7
FEMA flood assistance on the way to New Mexicans
More federal assistance is on the way to help those suffering from wildfire and flood damage. KOAT has covered the New Mexicans devastated by monsoon flooding for the last few weeks. Some of the people in those areas told us FEMA denied them. With the newly announced expanded disaster relief, those people could now be eligible for that federal help.
