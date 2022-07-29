ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Authorities bust $11 million catalytic converter theft ring possibly tied to death of Harris County deputy

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (CW39) — Multiple agencies were at a Fifth Ward home on Thursday and arrested six people who they say were running a catalytic converter theft ring.

Investigators from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety executed several search warrants at residences and a storage facility in the Houston area.

Dozens of converters were seized from the home and investigators believe this ring was buying them from the suspects charged in the murder of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez. They also say the ring is responsible for more than $11 million in thefts.

Investigators say the suspects would buy the stolen converters, then advertise them online.

“We will continue to partner with all law enforcement agencies to dismantle these criminal networks,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Outstanding work by many law enforcement professionals.

“Our fallen brother Darren Almendarez lost his life when he encountered dangerous individuals possibly linked to this group,” Gonzalez said.

truecrimedaily

Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Social Media Post Leads To Houston Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Bust

HPD working in conjunction with DHS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office & Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of six people for their involvement in a "large-scale" catalytic converter theft ring. Officials say they recovered 455 catalytic converters, 2,800 oxygen sensors, and 29 guns. Law enforcement believe this...
HOUSTON, TX
nypressnews.com

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
102.5 The Bone

Human remains found in BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home

HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home Tuesday afternoon. According to KWES, the Houston Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a custom backyard barbecue pit on Tuesday in Houston. Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a person who claimed to be working around the home when they made the discovery. That person left the home and called 911.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

