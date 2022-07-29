SF leaders eye plan to keep Great Highway closed to weekend traffic until end of 2025

localnewsmatters.org
Bay Area’s first Bengali public library opens its doors in Santa Clara
The Bengali American community has a strong presence in the San Francisco Bay Area. There are annual celebrations of Durga Puja. The community also hosts cultural events featuring Rabindranath Tagore’s music, dramas and stories and Satyajit Ray movies. The newest offering is the Dishari Public Library, a Bengali library...
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
Record-breaking rainfall drizzles over downtown San Francisco
A chance for isolated thunderstorms is possible late Sunday into Monday morning.
First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
Silicon Valley
Bay Area entrepreneur envisions new purposes for land, ways to save planet
James Levine is a civil engineer. He’s also an entrepreneur, environmental consultant, a developer and someone who figures out how to solve multiple problems simultaneously in a way that he hopes benefits all. One day while he was looking out at the bay from his Emeryville office, Levine was...
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
Thunderstorms, lightning forecast to hit Bay Area
The Bay Area has seen an impressive amount of wet weather for this time of year, especially at the coast, and more is expected on the way Sunday night.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. The Great Highway stretches 3.8 miles down San Francisco’s western coast, bordering Ocean Beach. Every weekend and holiday, between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard, the four-lane-wide roadway transforms into a completely vehicle-free promenade where the public can enjoy its scenic views.
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
Bay Area rental housing is ‘Out of Reach’ for workers earning minimum wage, report finds
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprising San Francisco, San Mateo and...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin airport runway closed
Attention Marin County Gnoss Field Airport tenants and users: The airport runway will be closed from 8:00AM on Monday, August 1, until 5:00PM on Tuesday, August 2. No flights will be allowed to take off or land during that timeframe. The closure is to allow for the restriping of the runway markings for a new Non-Precision Instrument Approach with lower minimums. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
Silicon Valley
School district buys $1.4 million property to ‘address traffic flow issues’ at Los Gatos High School
A traffic solution could be coming soon to Los Gatos High School. The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District board of trustees purchased a property adjacent to Los Gatos High School for $1.4 million for what it says could be used to “address traffic flow issues.”. It’s not yet...
KTVU FOX 2
Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in SF housing complex
Video shows Mrs. Ren being kicked squarely in the face. When she tries to hide in the hallway and she is unable to close the door - the suspects then return to takes her keys, taking turns assaulting the senior.
Voices of the Bay: Ashia Karana
Oakland-based musician Ashia Karana sat in the sun with her radio on, eating a mango and looking out towards Lake Merritt. She is originally from Atlanta and was led to the Bay by what seemed to be fate. After following a series of signs, she came to study sound healing at the Globe Institute in San Francisco, a school that holds courses about the healing properties of sounds and vibrations and how to utilize them.
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
